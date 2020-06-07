WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Centre for Disease Control Reports 1,891,690 Coronavirus Cases, Deaths at 109,192

File photo of doctors performing tracheal intubation of a coronavirus patient. (AP)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states in the US.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 7:42 AM IST
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 1,891,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,034 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,128 to 109,192.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on June 5 versus its previous report released on Friday which reflected figures from Thursday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.


