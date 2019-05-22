English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'US Changed Its Mind Overnight': Chinese Ambassador Blames Trump for Sinking Trade Deal
Ambassador Cui Tiankai also slammed as 'politically motivated' the White House's move to ban the transfer or sale of US technology to Chinese telcom giant Huawei.
Representative image (Reuters)
Washington: China’s ambassador to the United States said in a Tuesday interview with Fox News that Washington repeatedly "changed its mind overnight" and sunk deals that could have ended the two countries' trade war.
Ambassador Cui Tiankai also slammed as "politically motivated" the White House's move to ban the transfer or sale of US technology to Chinese telcom giant Huawei. "We are very worried. Such actions will really undermine people's confidence in the normal function of the market," Tiankai told Fox.
Washington has long suspected deep links between Huawei and the Chinese military, and its moves against the company came amid the churning trade dispute.
After a six month ceasefire, the standoff erupted anew on May 10 when the United States increased punitive duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports after talks in Washington collapsed.
Beijing followed suit three days later, saying it would raise tariffs on $60 billion in US exports starting June 1. In the interview, Tiankai said the administration of President Donald Trump was to blame for the failure to reach an agreement.
"If you review the process of trade talks between us over the last year or so, it's quite clear it is the US side that more than once changed its mind overnight and broke the tentative deal already reached," Tiankai said.
"China remains ready to continue our talks with our American colleagues to reach a conclusion. Our door is still open," he added. US officials this week however issued a 90-day reprieve on the ban on dealing with Huawei, saying breathing space is needed to avoid huge disruption.
Ambassador Cui Tiankai also slammed as "politically motivated" the White House's move to ban the transfer or sale of US technology to Chinese telcom giant Huawei. "We are very worried. Such actions will really undermine people's confidence in the normal function of the market," Tiankai told Fox.
Washington has long suspected deep links between Huawei and the Chinese military, and its moves against the company came amid the churning trade dispute.
After a six month ceasefire, the standoff erupted anew on May 10 when the United States increased punitive duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports after talks in Washington collapsed.
Beijing followed suit three days later, saying it would raise tariffs on $60 billion in US exports starting June 1. In the interview, Tiankai said the administration of President Donald Trump was to blame for the failure to reach an agreement.
"If you review the process of trade talks between us over the last year or so, it's quite clear it is the US side that more than once changed its mind overnight and broke the tentative deal already reached," Tiankai said.
"China remains ready to continue our talks with our American colleagues to reach a conclusion. Our door is still open," he added. US officials this week however issued a 90-day reprieve on the ban on dealing with Huawei, saying breathing space is needed to avoid huge disruption.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Her Achievements
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Look Review - Watch Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results