English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US-China Trade Tensions 'Pose a Threat to Global Economy': IMF
Renewed tensions between the two economic superpowers were hanging over the negotiations that were set to resume later on Thursday and IMF spokesman Gerry Rice renewed the call for a 'speedy resolution.'
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Trade tensions and the exchange of tariffs between the United States and China pose a "threat to the global economy," the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.
Renewed tensions between the two economic superpowers were hanging over the negotiations that were set to resume later Thursday and IMF spokesman Gerry Rice renewed the call for a "speedy resolution."
"Clearly tensions between the United States and China in the trade sphere are a threat to the global economy," Rice told reporters.
"As we have said before, everybody loses in a protracted trade conflict."
The US-China talks seemed on the verge of collapse this week after President Donald Trump said he would more than double punitive tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods starting Friday, accusing Beijing of backtracking on commitments made during the year-long negotiations.
Beijing denied the charge on Thursday and warned of unspecified retaliation should the new 25 percent duties take effect. Nevertheless, Vice Premier Liu He is due in Washington for the key round of talks.
Trump said Wednesday that China's negotiators were coming to "make a deal."
Rice called on "all parties to seek a resolution... that strengthens the international trading system."
"We'd be hoping for a speedy resolution to these discussions."
The IMF last month predicted that the slowing world economy could see a modest rebound in the latter part of 2019 -- provided in part that the world's top two economies resolve their differences.
Officials called the recovery "precarious."
The IMF's World Economic Outlook once again downgraded global growth to 3.3 percent for 2019, two tenths lower than the global crisis lender forecast in January and four tenths lower than October.
Renewed tensions between the two economic superpowers were hanging over the negotiations that were set to resume later Thursday and IMF spokesman Gerry Rice renewed the call for a "speedy resolution."
"Clearly tensions between the United States and China in the trade sphere are a threat to the global economy," Rice told reporters.
"As we have said before, everybody loses in a protracted trade conflict."
The US-China talks seemed on the verge of collapse this week after President Donald Trump said he would more than double punitive tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods starting Friday, accusing Beijing of backtracking on commitments made during the year-long negotiations.
Beijing denied the charge on Thursday and warned of unspecified retaliation should the new 25 percent duties take effect. Nevertheless, Vice Premier Liu He is due in Washington for the key round of talks.
Trump said Wednesday that China's negotiators were coming to "make a deal."
Rice called on "all parties to seek a resolution... that strengthens the international trading system."
"We'd be hoping for a speedy resolution to these discussions."
The IMF last month predicted that the slowing world economy could see a modest rebound in the latter part of 2019 -- provided in part that the world's top two economies resolve their differences.
Officials called the recovery "precarious."
The IMF's World Economic Outlook once again downgraded global growth to 3.3 percent for 2019, two tenths lower than the global crisis lender forecast in January and four tenths lower than October.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Resurgent Delhi Look to Overpower Chennai Pedigree in All or Nothing Clash
- Facebook Co-founder Says The Social Network Must be Broken to Protect Users
- MINI John Cooper Works Hot-Hatch Launched In India at Rs 43.5 Lakh
- The Mountain Issues a Hilarious Apology to Missandei For Beheading Her on 'Game of Thrones'
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results