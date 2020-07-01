US Commerce Chief Says Firms May Rethink Hong Kong Offices after China Security Law
Protesters take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 31st anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy protests at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, after police rejected a mass annual vigil on public health grounds, at Victoria Park, in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wilbur Ross said those companies based in Hong Kong will begin to rethink whether the new rules and the new relationship between Hong Kong and mainland China will let Hong Kong be as favourable a place to have headquarters as it used to be.
Companies with headquarters in Hong Kong may now rethink having those offices as China begins cracking down on protesters under Beijing's sweeping new security law, the U.S. commerce secretary said on Wednesday.
"I believe that there's a good chance that all companies who have Hong Kong as their headquarters for Asia will begin rethink whether the new rules - the new relationship between Hong Kong and mainland China - whether those rules let Hong Kong be as favorable a place to have headquarters as it used to be," Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview.