Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

US Concerned About Treatment of Muslims in India, Says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi's comments came after the United Nations rights agency said last week that both India and Pakistan had failed to improve the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Concerned About Treatment of Muslims in India, Says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
File photo of Nancy Pelosi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the US Congress continues to be concerned about how India is treating its Muslims citizens, according to a report in 'The Hindu'.

Addressing an event in Washington DC on Thursday, Pelosi said, “We were proud to welcome him [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] to a joint session of Congress [in 2016], we had some concerns about the treatment of Muslims in India – I have to mention it – then and now,” Pelosi was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Pelosi also reportedly praised Modi’s oratorical skills and said his speech during her visit to India, along with former US President Barack Obama, was "one of the most fantastic speeches" she had ever heard.

Pelosi, who was addressing an event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, said she is inspired by the Gandhian philosophy and thinking and termed 'satyagraha' as a spiritual gift that India has given to the US.

The United Nations rights agency last week had said that India and Pakistan have failed to improve the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and have not taken any concrete steps to address the numerous concerns raised in its earlier report.

After its publication, India lodged a strong protest with the UN rights office and asserted that the report is merely a continuation of the earlier "false and motivated" narrative and ignores the core issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

On Thursday, India again dubbed an update of the UN report as "false and motivated" and as one that seeks to create an artificial parity between the world's largest democracy and the country that "openly practises state-sponsored terrorism".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram