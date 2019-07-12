US Concerned About Treatment of Muslims in India, Says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Pelosi's comments came after the United Nations rights agency said last week that both India and Pakistan had failed to improve the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
File photo of Nancy Pelosi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that the US Congress continues to be concerned about how India is treating its Muslims citizens, according to a report in 'The Hindu'.
Addressing an event in Washington DC on Thursday, Pelosi said, “We were proud to welcome him [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] to a joint session of Congress [in 2016], we had some concerns about the treatment of Muslims in India – I have to mention it – then and now,” Pelosi was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Pelosi also reportedly praised Modi’s oratorical skills and said his speech during her visit to India, along with former US President Barack Obama, was "one of the most fantastic speeches" she had ever heard.
Pelosi, who was addressing an event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, said she is inspired by the Gandhian philosophy and thinking and termed 'satyagraha' as a spiritual gift that India has given to the US.
The United Nations rights agency last week had said that India and Pakistan have failed to improve the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and have not taken any concrete steps to address the numerous concerns raised in its earlier report.
After its publication, India lodged a strong protest with the UN rights office and asserted that the report is merely a continuation of the earlier "false and motivated" narrative and ignores the core issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
On Thursday, India again dubbed an update of the UN report as "false and motivated" and as one that seeks to create an artificial parity between the world's largest democracy and the country that "openly practises state-sponsored terrorism".
