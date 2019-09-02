Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

US 'Concerned' over Rising Tensions on Israel-Lebanon Border, Slams Iranian Proxies for 'Destabilizing Role'

A US official said that the recent tensions are another example of the destabilizing role of Iranian proxies in undermining peace and security in the region.

AFP

Updated:September 2, 2019, 8:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US 'Concerned' over Rising Tensions on Israel-Lebanon Border, Slams Iranian Proxies for 'Destabilizing Role'
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Washington: The United States voiced concern Sunday after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire along the Lebanese border, slamming the "destabilizing role" of Iranian proxies in the Middle East.

"We are aware of these reports and are concerned about the escalating tensions along the border," said a State Department official.

"The United States fully supports Israel's right to self defense," the official said, warning that "Hezbollah should refrain from hostile actions which threaten Lebanon's security, stability and sovereignty."

"This is another example of the destabilizing role of Iranian proxies in undermining peace and security in the region," the official said.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite movement, is backed by Iran.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram