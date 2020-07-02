WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Congress Passes New Sanctions over Hong Kong Targeting Banks

File photo: President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington. Trump is returning from Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

File photo: President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington. Trump is returning from Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Two days after China imposed a controversial security law, the US Senate unanimously agreed to send the bill to President Donald Trump, who has not indicated if he will sign it.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 10:15 PM IST
Share this:

The US Congress on Thursday approved tough new sanctions over Hong Kong that include penalties for banks that cooperate in infringing on the territory's autonomy from China.

Two days after China imposed a controversial security law, the US Senate unanimously agreed to send the bill to President Donald Trump, who has not indicated if he will sign it.

"Our timing could not be more critical," said Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who helped lead the bipartisan measure.

"I hope President Trump will sign this immediately," he said on the Senate floor.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading