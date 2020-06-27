US Convicts Man of Stealing High Tech Trade Secrets for China

The conviction is part of efforts to crack down on China's alleged theft of patented technology created in the U.S, a problem underlying the costly trade war between the two countries in recent years. China's government has consistently denied its involved in any effort to steal U.S. technology.

The verdict “is an important step in holding accountable an individual who robbed his U.S. employer of trade secrets and sought to replicate the company’s technology and replace its market share," said John Demers, the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for national security.

Zhang's attorney, Daniel Olmos, declined to comment on the verdict. Zhang faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 to 15 years and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the three felony convictions.

The sentencing is scheduled August 31.

