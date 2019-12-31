US Cop Admits Story of McDonald's Worker Writing ‘Pig’ on His Coffee Cup Was Fake, Resigns

Junction City: A US police officer from Kansas, who claimed he got a McDonald’s coffee with the expletive “F–ing Pig” scrawled on the cup, resigned on Monday after admitting the story was a hoax.

Speaking at a press conference, Herington Police Chief Brian said the 23-year-old cop, who wasn’t publicly identified, made the story up “as a joke.”

“This was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer who is no longer employed with our agency,” Hornaday said.

Hornaday had earlier said that an employee at the McDonald’s wrote the expletive on an officer’s coffee cup, calling it a “black eye” on the community. “This is now, absolutely, a black eye on law enforcement,” he said on Monday.

His Facebook post about the cup has been removed.

McDonald's also disputed allegations that one of the restaurant's workers wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on the coffee cup.

Dana Cook, the owner of a McDonald’s in Junction City, said in a written statement that the restaurant has security video that proves none of its employees wrote the words. Cook did not speculate about who may have written them before Herington's police chief posted a picture of the cup on Facebook.

Hornaday told WIBW-TV that his reaction after the initial report was based on believing that a police officer has integrity "and it would be foolish of any law enforcement agency or professional to not take the word of their police officer until they can be proven otherwise.”

The officer involved in the incident has been with the department for only two months, but spent five years as a military police officer in the Army, Hornaday said.

The chief said McDonald's and his department are working together to investigate. He asked for patience as the investigation continues.

“Judgment is something that should be made at the end after all evidence and all facts have been gathered and presented,” he said.

McDonald's corporate media didn't answer question, instead directing people to look at the owner's statement.

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made," Cook wrote in the statement. “We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation.”

