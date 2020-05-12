WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 80k After 900 Patients Succumb in 24 Hours for 2nd Day

A patient is wheeled out of Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo)

The figure followed Sunday's toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March, though major concerns remain over the number of deaths continuing to climb.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
The United States recorded 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday).

The figure followed Sunday's toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March, though major concerns remain over the number of deaths continuing to climb as some US states relax their lockdowns.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,346,723 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

