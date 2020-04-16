WORLD

Coronavirus Deaths in US Soar above 30,000, Says Report; Total Cases More than 6.4 Lakh

Medical Technicians (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment arrive to assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Medical Technicians (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment arrive to assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 21,645 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US. Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,167.

  • AFP New York
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000 on Thursday, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

The tracker says 30,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis.



Nearly 6,40,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US, which has seen a record number of deaths over the past two days.

New York, the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 epidemic, has suffered more than 14,000 deaths across the state alone.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump promised to unveil plans later Thursday to reopen the economy, claiming his country has "passed the peak" of the coronavirus crisis despite the record daily death tolls. Promising swift guidelines, he has suggested less-affected states could ease restrictions before May 1.

