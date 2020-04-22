Global Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 1.8 Lakh, US Fatalities Top 46,000 after Near-record Increase: Report

More than 1,80,000 people in the world have died from the novel coronavirus, nearly two-thirds of them in Europe, since it emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

In total, 1,80,289 deaths have been recorded worldwide for 2,596,383 infections. There were 1,12,848 deaths in Europe for 1,263,802 cases on the hardest-hit continent.

According to a Reuters tally, US coronavirus deaths topped 46,000 on Wednesday after rising by a near-record single-day number on Tuesday.

A University of Washington model, often cited by the White House, projected a total of nearly 66,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 4, an upward revision from its most recent previous estimate of 60,000 deaths. At current rates, US deaths could reach 50,000 later this week.

The first US coronavirus death happened weeks earlier than previously believed, according to California county health officials who conducted two autopsies. The first US death was on February 6, instead of February 29, they reported.

In the weeks since, the US death toll has soared to the highest in the world. US deaths increased by 2,792 on Tuesday alone, just shy of a peak of 2,806 deaths in a single day on April 15.

Deaths in New York state, the epicentre of the US outbreak, continued to decline with 474 new deaths on Wednesday. However, some nearby states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported record single-day deaths tolls on Tuesday.

Health officials have said that deaths are a lagging indicator of the outbreak, coming weeks after patients fall sick, and do not mean stay-at-home restrictions are failing to slow the spread of the virus.

The US has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at over 8,15,000, almost four times as many as Spain, the country with the second-highest number.

US cases rose by 25,000 to over 8,10,000 on Tuesday, one of the smallest increases seen so far in April.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps taken by a handful of Republican-led US states, including Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, to start reopening their economies despite warnings of a potential fresh surge of coronavirus infections.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)