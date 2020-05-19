WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Coronavirus Toll Falls for 2nd Day With 759 Deaths in 24 Hours

A patient is wheeled out of Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo)

A patient is wheeled out of Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo)

There have been 90,309 deaths linked to novel coronavirus in the United States and more than 1.5 million cases of infection, the tracker showed.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 7:35 AM IST
Share this:

The United States on Monday recorded 759 new coronavirus deaths in the previous 24 hours, marking a second day of decline, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The figure, at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), is one of the lowest in recent weeks and follows 820 deaths the day before, data from the Baltimore-based university showed. There have been 90,309 deaths linked to novel coronavirus in the United States and more than 1.5 million cases of infection, the tracker showed.

Those figures are the highest in the world.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Also Watch

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading