English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Could Lose in War with China or Russia, Panel Warns
Congress had tasked the National Defense Strategy Commission to look at President Donald Trump's sweeping National Defense Strategy (NDS), which highlights a new era of "Great Power competition" with Moscow and Beijing.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: The United States is facing a national security and military crisis and could lose in a war against Russia or China, a bipartisan congressional panel warned in a report Wednesday.
Congress had tasked the National Defense Strategy Commission to look at President Donald Trump's sweeping National Defense Strategy (NDS), which highlights a new era of "Great Power competition" with Moscow and Beijing.
The panel, run by a dozen former top Democratic and Republican officials, found that just as the US military faced budget cuts and diminishing military advantages, authoritarian nations like China and Russia are pursuing buildups aimed "at neutralizing US strengths."
"America's military superiority -- the hard-power backbone of its global influence and national security -- has eroded to a dangerous degree," the commission said.
In their report, the panel found America's focus on counter-insurgency operations this century resulted in it slipping in other warfighting areas such as missile defense, cyber and space operations, and anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.
"Many of the skills necessary to plan for and conduct military operations against capable adversaries -- especially China and Russia -- have atrophied," the report states.
It lambasts "political dysfunction and decisions made by both major political parties," especially budget control measures implemented in 2011.
"The convergence of these trends has created a crisis of national security for the United States," the report notes.
While the NDS points the Pentagon in the right direction, it "too often rests on questionable assumptions and weak analysis."
"It leaves unanswered critical questions regarding how the United States will meet the challenges of a more dangerous world," the report found.
The commission also said that across Asia and Europe, American influence is being steadily eroded and military balances have shifted in "decidedly adverse" ways that have raised the risk of conflict.
"The US military could suffer unacceptably high casualties and loss of major capital assets in its next conflict," the commission found.
"It might struggle to win, or perhaps lose, a war against China or Russia. The United States is particularly at risk of being overwhelmed should its military be forced to fight on two or more fronts simultaneously."
Though the Pentagon this year has a budget of more than $700 billion, far more than Russia and China combined, the commission said the sum is still "clearly insufficient" to meet the goals laid out in the NDS.
Commissioners made a series of recommendations including a 3-5 percent annual increase in the defense budget.
Congress had tasked the National Defense Strategy Commission to look at President Donald Trump's sweeping National Defense Strategy (NDS), which highlights a new era of "Great Power competition" with Moscow and Beijing.
The panel, run by a dozen former top Democratic and Republican officials, found that just as the US military faced budget cuts and diminishing military advantages, authoritarian nations like China and Russia are pursuing buildups aimed "at neutralizing US strengths."
"America's military superiority -- the hard-power backbone of its global influence and national security -- has eroded to a dangerous degree," the commission said.
In their report, the panel found America's focus on counter-insurgency operations this century resulted in it slipping in other warfighting areas such as missile defense, cyber and space operations, and anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.
"Many of the skills necessary to plan for and conduct military operations against capable adversaries -- especially China and Russia -- have atrophied," the report states.
It lambasts "political dysfunction and decisions made by both major political parties," especially budget control measures implemented in 2011.
"The convergence of these trends has created a crisis of national security for the United States," the report notes.
While the NDS points the Pentagon in the right direction, it "too often rests on questionable assumptions and weak analysis."
"It leaves unanswered critical questions regarding how the United States will meet the challenges of a more dangerous world," the report found.
The commission also said that across Asia and Europe, American influence is being steadily eroded and military balances have shifted in "decidedly adverse" ways that have raised the risk of conflict.
"The US military could suffer unacceptably high casualties and loss of major capital assets in its next conflict," the commission found.
"It might struggle to win, or perhaps lose, a war against China or Russia. The United States is particularly at risk of being overwhelmed should its military be forced to fight on two or more fronts simultaneously."
Though the Pentagon this year has a budget of more than $700 billion, far more than Russia and China combined, the commission said the sum is still "clearly insufficient" to meet the goals laid out in the NDS.
Commissioners made a series of recommendations including a 3-5 percent annual increase in the defense budget.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour in Wishes for the Newlyweds
- From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- The Increasing Prices of iPhones, And Competition From Chinese Phone Companies: Analysis
- PUBG Battle: Sony PlayStation And Microsoft Xbox Betting Big on The Game's Popularity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...