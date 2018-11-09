GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
US Court Halts Construction of Keystone XL Oil Pipeline

The ruling by Judge Brian Morris of the US District Court for the District of Montana dealt a stinging setback to Trump and the oil industry and served up a big win for conservationists and indigenous groups.

AFP

Updated:November 9, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the darkened ground of an oil spill which shut down the Keystone pipeline between Canada and the United States, located in an agricultural area near Amherst, South Dakota, U.S., in this photo provided November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dronebase/File Photo MANDATORY CREDIT.
Washington: A federal judge on Thursday halted construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, arguing that President Donald Trump's administration had failed to adequately explain why it had lifted a ban on the project.

The ruling by Judge Brian Morris of the US District Court for the District of Montana dealt a stinging setback to Trump and the oil industry and served up a big win for conservationists and indigenous groups.

Trump granted a permit for the conduit meant to stretch from Canada to Texas shortly after taking office. He said it would create jobs and spur development of infrastructure.

The administration overturned a ruling by the Obama administration in 2015 that denied a permit for the pipeline, largely on environmental grounds.

Thursday's ruling is temporary, and requires the government to do a more thorough review of how the project might affect the climate, cultural resources and wildlife.

