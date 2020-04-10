WORLD

1-MIN READ

US COVID-19 Official Anthony Fauci Says Antibody Tests Expected Next Week in Country

FILE PHOTO: A medical technician takes a sample to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive through testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A medical technician takes a sample to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive through testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

An antibody test could show whether a person was recently exposed to the coronavirus. Fauci said the test would say "that you were infected and if you're feeling well you very likely recovered".

The top US infectious disease official says coronavirus antibody tests are just days away.


Anthony Fauci said at the last White House coronavirus task force meeting, the people responsible for developing, validating and disseminating the tests were saying "a rather large number of tests" will be available within a week.

Fauci told CNN on Friday he's "certain that that's going to happen".

An antibody test could show whether a person was recently exposed to the coronavirus.

Fauci said the test would say "that you were infected and if you're feeling well you very likely recovered".

Fauci said medical experts could then try to determine how deeply the virus "has penetrated the society" and whether previously infected people would be vulnerable to reinfection, which is particularly "important for health care workers".

He said testing for an antibody doesn't mean medical experts are shifting away from testing for the virus to see who's infected. "Those things are done in parallel," he added.

