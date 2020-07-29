US Covid-19 Toll Highest in 2.5 Months with 1,592 New Deaths in 24 Hours
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient while a funeral car begins to depart at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, US July 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona)
The country also notched more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases in one day.
AFP
Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
The United States Tuesday recorded 1,592 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in 2.5 months, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.
The country also notched more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).
