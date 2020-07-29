WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Covid-19 Toll Highest in 2.5 Months with 1,592 New Deaths in 24 Hours

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient while a funeral car begins to depart at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, US July 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona)

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient while a funeral car begins to depart at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, US July 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona)

The country also notched more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases in one day.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Share this:

The United States Tuesday recorded 1,592 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in 2.5 months, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

The country also notched more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

Next Story
Loading