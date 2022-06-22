US 'Deeply Saddened' by Deadly Afghanistan Earthquake, Says White House

The United States is “deeply saddened” by the “devastating” earthquake in a remote border region of Afghanistan that has killed at least 1,000 people and injured hundreds more, the White House said Wednesday.

“President Biden is monitoring developments and has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement, referring to the US Agency for International Development.

