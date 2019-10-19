Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

US Democrats Aim to Block Trump's Miami Golf Resort From Hosting G7

Lawmakers said all federal funding for the move would be cut off to have leaders of the seven largest economies in the world gather next June at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

AFP

Updated:October 19, 2019, 7:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Democrats Aim to Block Trump's Miami Golf Resort From Hosting G7
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Washington: Furious that US President Donald Trump announced he will host the next G7 summit at his own golf resort in Florida, congressional Democrats introduced legislation Friday to block his plan.

Lawmakers said the "Trump's Heist Undermines the G-7 (THUG) Act" would cut off all federal funding for the move to have leaders of the seven largest economies in the world gather next June at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The bill would also require the White House to turn over all relevant documents that show how administration officials decided on Doral.

"The prospect that the Trump administration would set aside the Constitution to line the president's pockets by choosing to host the upcoming G7 Conference to prop up one the president's failing properties is enormously troubling," House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

The measure could pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives as a rebuke to Trump but it has little chance of being put to a vote in the Senate which is controlled by Republicans.

Critics say Trump's brazen move would be a clear violation of both the foreign and domestic emoluments clauses that are designed to shield a US leader from outside influence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram