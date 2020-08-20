US deports 127 recovered coronavirus detainees to Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY The Guatemalan government said Wednesday that the Unites States has deported 127 detained migrants who had suffered from COVID-19 but recovered.

Previous U.S. deportation flights were criticized for deporting people with apparently active cases of the disease to Central America.

But Guatemalas Immigration Institute said the migrants who arrived Wednesday aboard a deportation flight from Alexandria, Louisiana, had medical certificates saying they no longer had the virus.

Still, Guatemala announced that all would be housed at a hotel for a two-day observation period.

Also Watch Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Downpour Lash Delhi-NCR; Roads & Underpasses Inundated In Gurugram

Since April 1, 4,392 Guatemalans have been deported from the United States and kept in preventative quarantine upon arrival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor