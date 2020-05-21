WORLD

US Deports Al Qaeda Terrorist to India

Representative Image

According to intelligence officials, Zubair, an engineer from Telangana capital Hyderabad, was arrested in 2011 on charges of terror financing.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
Convicted Al Qaeda terrorist Mohammed Ibrahim Zubair, found guilty of raising funds for the terrorist organisation in the United States, has been deported to India after completing his sentence, intelligence sources said.

Zubair was deported two days back along with 167 other Indian deportees, intelligence officials said on Thursday.

According to intelligence officials, the deportees were brought on a special flight to Amritsar, Punjab, on May 19. Since then India-born Zubair, 38, has been quarantined at a centre in Amritsar, an official told IANS, requesting anonymity.

According to intelligence officials, Zubair, an engineer from Telangana capital Hyderabad, was arrested in 2011 on charges of terror financing. He was convicted for raising money for Al Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki in 2009.

According to the US Justice Department, Zubair has been accused of financing terrorism in a bid to support violent jihad against the US military personnel in Iraq.

"Ibrahim Mohammad (Zubair), an Indian citizen, studied engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign from 2001 through 2005. In or around 2006, he moved to Toledo, Ohio, and married a US citizen. He became a lawful permanent resident of the United States around 2007," the US Justice Department said in a press release in 2018.


