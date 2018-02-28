US Designates Seven Groups, Two Individuals As Global Terrorists

The US State Department on Tuesday said it has designated seven Islamic State (IS)-affiliated groups and two leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).Three of the seven groups, namely the IS-West Africa, IS-Philippines and IS-Bangladesh, were also designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), reports Xinhua.US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them, and their property and interests in property subject to country's jurisdiction are blocked.In addition, it is a crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide, material support or resources to these organisations.The other four groups designated as SDGTs were IS-Somalia, Jund al-Khilafah-Tunisia, IS-Egypt and the Maute Group, and the individuals are Mahad Moalim and Abu Musab al-Barnawi.Among other consequences, all property and interests in property of the SDGT designees are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.While announcing these designations, US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan A. Sales emphasised that "these designations target key ISIS-affiliated groups and leaders outside its fallen caliphate in Iraq and Syria. Today's actions are a critical step in degrading IS's global network and denying its affiliates the resources they need to plan and carry out terrorist attacks."The State Department also said that the latest designations aim to notify the US public and the international community that these groups and individuals have committed or pose a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism."Terrorist designations expose and isolate entities and individuals and deny them access to the US financial system. Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement activities of US agencies and other governments," it added.