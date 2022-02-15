US Discussed Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Possibility Of Sanctions With India During Quad Meet

The White House on Monday highlighted that the US is working closely with all of its allies including India regarding the crisis in Ukraine. The White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre while addressing reporters said that the US secretary of state, who is currently in the Indo-Pacific region, discussed the Ukraine-Russia issue with Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) partners extensively.

Jean-Pierre also said that the US discussed the possibility of sanctions on Russia in case of an invasion with its allies as well as India. “We are working closely with a range of allies and important partners, including India. We are not going to get into specifics. We have been really clear about our discussions,” Jean-Pierre was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The White House deputy press secretary also highlighted that Blinken told Quad member states that Russian aggression not only poses a threat in that particular region but also threatens the entire international rules-based order. “They discussed the threat that Russia’s aggression poses not only to Ukraine but to the entire international rules-based order, which has provided a foundation for decades of shared security and prosperity for the region and around the globe,” she said.

She outlined that India is crucial to Quad and the member-states see India as a like-minded partner and leader in south Asia and the Indian Ocean region. She further added that India is the driving force of the Quad and ‘an engine for regional growth and development’.

The White House official during the briefing said that both India and the US will further strengthen their strategic partnership and said that the partnership will be crucial to promote stability in the region. Jean-Pierre said that both nations will deepen their collaboration in domains of health, space and cyberspace and strengthen the economic and technology cooperation in order to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Tensions continue to rise between Ukraine and Russia as US intelligence highlighted that Russian president Vladimir Putin may order an attack without much or little warning. Leaders of the US and the West still are working with Russia in order to let diplomacy prevail but the amassing of more than 100,000 soldiers across Ukraine’s border continues to raise concerns.

