Donald Trump, in Dead of Night, Frees Former Aides From Ethics Pledge, 5-Year Lobbying Ban

President Donald Trump has released current and former members of his administration from the terms of their ethics pledge, which included a fiveyear ban on lobbying their former agencies.

The ethics pledge was outlined in one of Trump's first executive orders, signed on Jan. 28, 2017, as part of his campaign pledge to drain the swamp. It required Trumps political appointees to agree to the lobbying ban, as well as pledge not to undertake work that would require them to register as a foreign agent after leaving government.

Trump signed the one-page revocation of the order on Tuesday, and it was released by the White House shortly after 1 am Wednesday, hours before his term ends.


