English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Economy Grew 4.2 Per Cent in Second Quarter, Faster than First Reported
Gross Domestic Product advanced at an annual rate of 4.2 per cent in the April-to-June period, a tenth of a point faster than initial estimates .
Image for representation.
Loading...
Washington: The roaring growth recorded by the US economy in the second quarter was even faster than first reported, with new numbers showing a bigger boost in corporate spending, the government reported on Wednesday.
The uptick in estimates of second quarter spending by companies was sure to comfort President Donald Trump and supporters of December's sweeping corporate tax cuts who argue that lowering corporations' tax burdens will spur investment and growth.
Gross Domestic Product advanced at an annual rate of 4.2 per cent in the April-to-June period, a tenth of a point faster than initial estimates showed last month and still the fastest growth in almost four years, according to the Commerce Department. Economists had been expecting a slight downward revision.
Many economists view the second quarter growth as a blip, juiced by one-off factors unlikely to be sustainable, and estimates for growth in the third quarter now hover around a still-robust three per cent.
But Trump last month hailed the economy's renewed vigor, claiming credit for boosting growth above all with tax cuts and by aggressively confronting trading partners.
Still, much of the second-quarter boom was due to a boost in exports as merchants raced to buy American goods — principally soybeans and petroleum -- ahead of China's retaliatory tariffs that took effect in July. The pendulum is expected to swing in the other direction in coming months.
Corporate profits rose $72.4 billion, up from $26.7 billion in the first quarter when many companies reported one-time accounting charges due to changes in the tax laws.
Growth is trending higher in the world's largest economy this year, putting Trump's annual growth target of three percent within reach.
Much of the upward revision in spending by companies reflected investment in computer software, according to the department. Meanwhile, estimates for the value of imports, notably petroleum, fell and federal and local government spending moved up.
The new estimate was based on a more complete set of data than previously available and will be revised again next month.
US defense spending also rose six percent for the quarter, the biggest increase in nine years, five tenths of a percentage point faster than previously estimated.
These gains offset what officials described as "widespread" downward revisions to consumer spending, with small subtractions from purchases of cars, furniture and gasoline, among other items.
Downward revisions in the housing sector, which has suffered declining sales and construction this year, also weighed on the outcome. With budget deficits ballooning, the White House is betting on faster growth to help offset the cost of the tax cuts, which economists say is unlikely.
The uptick in estimates of second quarter spending by companies was sure to comfort President Donald Trump and supporters of December's sweeping corporate tax cuts who argue that lowering corporations' tax burdens will spur investment and growth.
Gross Domestic Product advanced at an annual rate of 4.2 per cent in the April-to-June period, a tenth of a point faster than initial estimates showed last month and still the fastest growth in almost four years, according to the Commerce Department. Economists had been expecting a slight downward revision.
Many economists view the second quarter growth as a blip, juiced by one-off factors unlikely to be sustainable, and estimates for growth in the third quarter now hover around a still-robust three per cent.
But Trump last month hailed the economy's renewed vigor, claiming credit for boosting growth above all with tax cuts and by aggressively confronting trading partners.
Still, much of the second-quarter boom was due to a boost in exports as merchants raced to buy American goods — principally soybeans and petroleum -- ahead of China's retaliatory tariffs that took effect in July. The pendulum is expected to swing in the other direction in coming months.
Corporate profits rose $72.4 billion, up from $26.7 billion in the first quarter when many companies reported one-time accounting charges due to changes in the tax laws.
Growth is trending higher in the world's largest economy this year, putting Trump's annual growth target of three percent within reach.
Much of the upward revision in spending by companies reflected investment in computer software, according to the department. Meanwhile, estimates for the value of imports, notably petroleum, fell and federal and local government spending moved up.
The new estimate was based on a more complete set of data than previously available and will be revised again next month.
US defense spending also rose six percent for the quarter, the biggest increase in nine years, five tenths of a percentage point faster than previously estimated.
These gains offset what officials described as "widespread" downward revisions to consumer spending, with small subtractions from purchases of cars, furniture and gasoline, among other items.
Downward revisions in the housing sector, which has suffered declining sales and construction this year, also weighed on the outcome. With budget deficits ballooning, the White House is betting on faster growth to help offset the cost of the tax cuts, which economists say is unlikely.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Radhika Apte Finally Breaks Her Silence on Her Viral Netflix Memes; Here's What She Has to Say
- Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Test Drive Review – Adding The Premium Value
- Riteish Deshmukh's Son Takes Up Fitness Challenge, Nominates Taimur, Laksshya, Yash and Roohi
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...