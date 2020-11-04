US Election 2020 Live Updates: Economy Critical Issue for One-third of Voters, Shows CNN National Exit Poll

US Presidential Election 2020 Live Updates: According to the CNN National Exit Polls, the Economy is the most critical issue in US citizens' vote for the next US President. "About one-third called the economy their most critical issue, while roughly 1 in 5 citing racial inequality and about 1 in 6 named the coronavirus pandemic as most important to their vote. Roughly 1 in 10 each cited health care policy and crime and violence as their top issue," CNN reports.Meanwhile, More than 100 million Americans cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's Election Day, according to the US Elections Project watchdog, a record figure largely attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ballots, which were mailed in, deposited in drop boxes or cast at polling stations ahead of Tuesday, represent more than 72% of the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 election, according to the tally by the watchdog based at the University of Florida. As the elections opened on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory, predicting he would register big victories in key states such as Florida and Arizona. "We feel very good," a hoarse-voiced Trump told Fox News in a phone interview. "I think we'll have victory." Trump said he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the election.