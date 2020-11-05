News18 Logo

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden Bags Wisconsin and Michigan, Closing in on 270 as Race Rests on States Where He Leads

November 05, 2020, 3:49 IST
Event Highlights

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has expressed confidence that he will win the election and has enough states in the bag to reach the magic number of 270 electoral votes. His statement came as he was projected to win the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, taking his tally to 253. He also holds narrow leads in swing states of Nevada and Arizona, while President Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

Biden’s victory in the two swing states is a big setback to Trump, as these were states he had managed to win four years ago. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes, while Michigan has 16. "When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, as he stressed that "every vote must be counted," contravening President Trump, whose campaign has asked a court to suspend the tabulation of votes in Michigan and Pennsylvania, claiming lack of transparency, and has sought a recount in Wisconsin.
Nov 5, 2020 3:49 (IST)

READ | 'Believe We'll Win': Biden Confident of Becoming Next US President, Says Nothing Can 'Silence America'

Instilling a sense of calm in his speech as ballots continue to be counted in various states, Joe Biden said it was time to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind.

Nov 5, 2020 3:44 (IST)

The 6 States Which are Yet to be Called:

• Alaska
• Arizona
• Georgia
• North Carolina
• Nevada
• Pennsylvania

Nov 5, 2020 3:39 (IST)

600,000 Votes Remain to be Counted in Arizona | Arizona still has more than 600,000 ballots remaining to be counted, officials told CNN. Officials said between 615,000 and 635,000 ballots, possibly more, remain to be counted in Arizona.

Nov 5, 2020 3:37 (IST)

Maricopa County to Report two Batches of Poll Results Ahead | Maricopa County in Arizona will report two batches of poll results in the night in the US, CNN reports. Arizona's Maricopa County, the most populous county that includes Phoenix, will release two batches of voting results Wednesday night, according to Megan Gilbertson from the Maricopa County Elections Department. 

Here's when the numbers will be published: 

The first batch will come at 9 p.m ET / 7 p.m. MT
The second will come at 12:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. MT

Nov 5, 2020 3:31 (IST)

US Stocks End Solidly Higher in Post-election Surge | Wall Street stocks jumped Wednesday as markets absorbed the latest developments in the still-unresolved US presidential contest and apparently shrugged off the risk of legal challenges by President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.3 percent to finish at 27,847.66, rising for a third straight session. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.2 percent to 3,443.44, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 3.9 percent to close at 11,590.78.

Nov 5, 2020 3:23 (IST)

Republican Who Died Due to Covid-19 Wins North Dakota Seat | A Republican candidate was elected to the state legislature in North Dakota, despite the fact that he had died a month earlier of coronavirus, officials said Wednesday. David Andahl, a farmer and businessman, died on October 5 at the age of 55 "after a short battle with COVID-19," his family said on the Facebook page of his campaign for the local assembly, AFP reports.

Nov 5, 2020 3:16 (IST)

READ | Scattered Protests in US Cities, No Widespread Unrest Seen as America Nears Final Verdict

The outcome of the hard-fought contest for the presidency remained undecided Wednesday, stirring worries that prolonged uncertainty could yet spark conflict.

Nov 5, 2020 3:06 (IST)

Here's What Biden Said in Delaware | "We are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president," Joe Biden said in Delaware. "The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It's the one office in this nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans and that is precisely what I will do. It's time for us to do what we have always done as Americans – to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to one another, to hear each other again and respect and care for one another. To unite, to heal, to come together as a nation," he said.

Nov 5, 2020 3:03 (IST)

Breaking | Democrat Mike Levin wins reelection to US House in California's 49th Congressional District, AP reports.

Nov 5, 2020 3:00 (IST)

Bidens Says Americans Will Not be 'Silenced' | Americans 'will not be silenced' in presidential election, Biden says in Delaware.

Nov 5, 2020 2:52 (IST)

Joe Biden Wins the Critical State of Michigan, according to CNN Projection: There are 16 electoral votes at stake in Michigan. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election, CNN reports.

Nov 5, 2020 2:45 (IST)

Alert | Joe Biden is currently speaking in Delaware. "I'm not here to declare that we've won, but when the count is done, we believe we will win," he says.

Nov 5, 2020 2:34 (IST)

Alert | Dow ends +1.4%, Nasdaq +3.8% in post-US election rally.

Nov 5, 2020 2:31 (IST)

Protests at Vote-counting Site in Detroit | At a vote-counting site in Detroit, where valid ballots continue to be counted, a demonstration by apparent Trump supporters has arisen, the Guardian reports.They chanted, "Stop the vote," as the demonstrators requested entry to the building to observe the vote count.

Nov 5, 2020 2:27 (IST)

Breaking | Republican Devin Nunes wins reelection to US House in California's 22nd Congressional District, AP reports.

Nov 5, 2020 2:24 (IST)

OSCE Observer Says Trump Allegations on Vote 'Harm Public Trust' | The head of an international observer mission to the US elections on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's allegations of cheating, saying he undermined trust in democracy. "Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions," said Michael Georg Link, who led an observer mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which monitors elections throughout Western nations and the former Soviet Union.

Nov 5, 2020 2:23 (IST)

Trump to Ask Supreme Court Against Pennsylvania Vote Ruling | The Trump campaign is going to ask the Supreme Court to intervene in a pending case challenging a ruling by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania that permitted the counting of ballots after election day, CNN reports. Prior to the election, the justices declined to expedite the appeal, although they are still debating whether to take up the case.

Nov 5, 2020 2:17 (IST)

Alert | Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observer says Trump allegations on vote 'harm public trust'.

Nov 5, 2020 2:15 (IST)

Joe Biden to Soon Address Nation | Joe Biden is expected to soon address the nation about the state of the presidential race in Wilmington, Delaware, the Guardian reports.

Nov 5, 2020 2:09 (IST)

Trump Team Falsely Declares Victory in Pennsylvania | In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, which remains too close to call, Donald Trump's reelection campaign is wrongly claiming victory, the Guardian reports. On a press call, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said, "We are announcing a Pennsylvania victory." In a tweet, the president's son repeated the message:

Nov 5, 2020 2:03 (IST)

Breaking | Democrat Joseph Morelle wins reelection to US House in New York's 25th Congressional District, AP reports.

Nov 5, 2020 1:57 (IST)

Trump Campaign Says it is Suing in Pennsylvania to Stop Vote-counting | After launching a similar complaint in Michigan, Donald Trump's reelection campaign has said it is also suing to stop vote-counting in Pennsylvania, the Guardian reports. "In Pennsylvania, bad things are happening," deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement. "Democrats are preparing to disenfranchise Republican votes and dilute them. President Trump is fighting with his team to put a stop to it," he said.

Nov 5, 2020 1:48 (IST)

Did Facebook, Twitter Counter US Election Misinformation? Ahead of the election, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube promised to clamp down on election misinformation, including unsubstantiated charges of fraud and premature declarations of victory by candidates. And they mostly did just that — though not without a few hiccups. But overall their measures still didn't really address the problems exposed by the 2020 U.S. presidential contest, critics of the social platforms contend. Read more

Nov 5, 2020 1:42 (IST)

The Presidential Election, in Pics | People hold signs as they take part in a rally demanding a fair count of the votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. (REUTERS)

Nov 5, 2020 1:38 (IST)

Here are the latest vote count leads from CNN:

Michigan - Joe Biden leads by 37, 350 votes

• Arizona - Joe Biden leads by 93, 518 votes

• North Carolina - Joe Biden leads narrowly by 7,647 votes

• Pennsylvania - Donald Trump leads by 4,35,231 votes

• North Carolina - Donald Trump leads by 76,737 votes

• Georgia - Donald Trump leads by 79,509 votes

• Maine CD2 - Donald Trump leads by 20,796 votes

Nov 5, 2020 1:25 (IST)

READ | Trump Files Lawsuit in Court to Suspend Vote Count in Michigan Where Biden is Leading

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien alleged without providing evidence that his team had not been allowed legally guaranteed access to observe vote counting in "numerous" locations.

Nov 5, 2020 1:23 (IST)

Breaking | Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to US House in Connecticut's 3rd Congressional District, AP reports.

Nov 5, 2020 1:19 (IST)

Legal Challenge Against Absentee Ballots in Minnesota 'Doubtful': Secretary | The margin in the vote count between presidential candidates is large enough that a legal challenge against absentee ballots obtained after 8:00 p.m. is "extremely doubtful" The Minnesota Secretary of State said Tuesday night, CNN reports.

Nov 5, 2020 1:13 (IST)

Breaking | Democrat Cindy Axne wins reelection to US House in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, AP reports.

Nov 5, 2020 1:10 (IST)

Trump Campaign Says It Has Filed a Lawsuit in Michigan | A statement has been issued by the Trump campaign saying it has filed a lawsuit in Michigan asking the state to stop counting before it gets "meaningful access" to observe the opening of ballots and the process of counting, CNN reports.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Biden has also won at least three of four of Maine's electoral votes, according to projections, to widen his slim lead over Trump in the race to reach 270 votes needed to win the presidential election. In an incredible reversal of fortunes, the former vice-president has also taken a sudden lead in Michigan. Biden’s campaign has said its legal teams are “ready to deploy” if Trump presses ahead with his “outrageous” threat to move the Supreme Court to stop election counting. In a statement, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the US Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect”.

Trump and Biden are now focused on the three Northern industrial states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. Four years after Trump became the first Republican in a generation to capture that trio of states, they were again positioned to influence the outcome of the presidential election. Trump earlier won prezed-satte Florida and Biden won Arizona, another key battleground, which expanded his possible pathways to victory.

Speaking amid a nail-biter of an election, Joe Biden earlier said it was not over till every vote was counted and they believed that they were on track to win polls. Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Biden said: "We feel good about where we are. We're on track to win this election. It's not over till every vote, every ballot is counted. We are confident about Arizona, that's a turnaround, and still in the game in Georgia. We're gonna win Pennsylvania, but it will take time to count votes." His statement drew a reaction from President Donald Trump who said he would address people tonight. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!," he tweeted. However, his tweet was red-flagged and hidden by Twitter as ‘misleading’.

Joe Biden has taken the lead over his Republican counterpart with 220 votes, while Donald Trump is just 7 votes behind him at 213. Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling by CNN. Biden earned support from around 6 in 10 voters under 30 years old in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump earned support from about 1 in 3 voters under 30 years old, the early exit polls show. Hillary Clinton won young voters in all three states by single digits in 2016, while Biden currently leads by significantly more than that. White voters with a college degree are also shifting slightly toward Biden, according to the early exit polls. Biden captured a double-digit lead with the group in Michigan and Pennsylvania; Clinton didn’t win this group in either state in 2016. Early returns could suggest a strong night for either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden but this year more than most, it's important to emphasize that these returns are early.

And the mail-in votes, a larger portion of votes in this pandemic year, could prove decisive in each of these states. In Florida in 2018, mail-in votes made the governor's race tighten substantially in the days after Election Day. In Arizona, another close battleground state, the 2018 Senate race saw a decisive lead change after Election Day and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, won the race.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden today said if he was elected to power, "there will be no red states or blue states, just the United States". Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Biden on Tuesday ended their most divisive and bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them as they pledged to take the country out of the woods. The November 3 presidential election has been billed as one of the most divisive in recent American history. The election is already setting records for turnout, and perhaps no two candidates are more at odds over the future of the country and the direction they want to take it in.

Trump, 74, toured the key voting battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday while his 77-year-old rival campaigned in Pennsylvania and Ohio, urging Americans to back them in the race for the White House. "To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day!" Trump tweeted past mid-night. "A vote for Sleepy Joe Biden is a vote to give control of government over to Globalists, Communists, Socialists, and Wealthy Liberal Hypocrites who want to silence, censor, cancel, and punish you. Get out and VOTE #MAGA tomorrow!" the president wrote in another tweet, attacking Biden.

The Republican Party in a tweet said, “Let's Make America Great Again and re-elect our fantastic president! We made history together four years ago, and tomorrow we're going to make history once again,” the ruling party said. Biden, the former US vice president, said he was "running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president." "I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I'll work as hard for those who don't support me as for those who do.

"Because that's the job of a president," he wrote. He pointed out that under President Trump, over "230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, 30 million people have lost hours, paychecks, or jobs and nearly one in five small businesses have closed." "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" Biden asked the voters.

If elected as president, Bien said he will rebuild the infrastructure, combat climate change and create millions of good-paying and union jobs. "It's time to build back better together," Biden said.

National polls suggest a firm lead for Biden in Tuesday's election. But his lead is narrower in the handful of states that could decide the result.

Nearly 99 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century. To be elected president, a candidate must win at least 270 votes in what is called the Electoral College. Each US state gets a certain number of votes partly based on its population and there are a total of 538 up for grabs on Tuesday.

The election comes amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide, reporting more than 81,000 new infections on Sunday alone. The US has reported over 231,500 deaths and more than 9,292,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, making the country the worst-hit nation from the deadly virus.

The US economy saw record-breaking 33 per cent growth in the third financial quarter of this year, following a record 31 per cent contraction in the second quarter due to the huge damage inflicted by the pandemic.

Live TV LIVE TV

