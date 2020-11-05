US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden Bags Wisconsin and Michigan, Closing in on 270 as Race Rests on States Where He Leads

Nov 5, 2020 3:37 (IST)

Maricopa County to Report two Batches of Poll Results Ahead | Maricopa County in Arizona will report two batches of poll results in the night in the US, CNN reports. Arizona's Maricopa County, the most populous county that includes Phoenix, will release two batches of voting results Wednesday night, according to Megan Gilbertson from the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Here's when the numbers will be published:

The first batch will come at 9 p.m ET / 7 p.m. MT

The second will come at 12:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. MT