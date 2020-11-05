US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Biden Bags Wisconsin, Trump to Seek Recount as Presidential Race on Razor’s Edge in Key Battleground States

Trump and Biden are now focused on the three Northern industrial states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. Four years after Trump became the first Republican in a generation to capture that trio of states, they were again positioned to influence the outcome of the presidential election. Trump earlier won prezed-satte Florida and Biden won Arizona, another key battleground, which expanded his possible pathways to victory.
Speaking amid a nail-biter of an election, Joe Biden earlier said it was not over till every vote was counted and they believed that they were on track to win polls. Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Biden said: "We feel good about where we are. We're on track to win this election. It's not over till every vote, every ballot is counted. We are confident about Arizona, that's a turnaround, and still in the game in Georgia. We're gonna win Pennsylvania, but it will take time to count votes." His statement drew a reaction from President Donald Trump who said he would address people tonight. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!," he tweeted. However, his tweet was red-flagged and hidden by Twitter as ‘misleading’.
Joe Biden has taken the lead over his Republican counterpart with 220 votes, while Donald Trump is just 7 votes behind him at 213. Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling by CNN. Biden earned support from around 6 in 10 voters under 30 years old in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump earned support from about 1 in 3 voters under 30 years old, the early exit polls show. Hillary Clinton won young voters in all three states by single digits in 2016, while Biden currently leads by significantly more than that. White voters with a college degree are also shifting slightly toward Biden, according to the early exit polls. Biden captured a double-digit lead with the group in Michigan and Pennsylvania; Clinton didn’t win this group in either state in 2016. Early returns
could suggest a strong night for either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden but this year more than most, it's important to emphasize that these returns are early.
And the mail-in votes, a larger portion of votes
in this pandemic year, could prove decisive in each of these states. In Florida in 2018, mail-in votes made the governor's race tighten substantially in the days after Election Day. In Arizona, another close battleground state, the 2018 Senate race saw a decisive lead change after Election Day and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, won the race.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden today said if he was elected to power, "there will be no red states or blue states, just the United States". Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Biden on Tuesday ended their most divisive and bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them as they pledged to take the country out of the woods. The November 3 presidential election has been billed as one of the most divisive in recent American history. The election is already setting records for turnout, and perhaps no two candidates are more at odds over the future of the country and the direction they want to take it in.
Trump, 74, toured the key voting battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday while his 77-year-old rival campaigned in Pennsylvania and Ohio, urging Americans to back them in the race for the White House. "To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day!" Trump tweeted past mid-night. "A vote for Sleepy Joe Biden is a vote to give control of government over to Globalists, Communists, Socialists, and Wealthy Liberal Hypocrites who want to silence, censor, cancel, and punish you. Get out and VOTE #MAGA tomorrow!" the president wrote in another tweet, attacking Biden.
The Republican Party in a tweet said, “Let's Make America Great Again and re-elect our fantastic president! We made history together four years ago, and tomorrow we're going to make history once again,” the ruling party said. Biden, the former US vice president, said he was "running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president." "I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I'll work as hard for those who don't support me as for those who do.
"Because that's the job of a president," he wrote. He pointed out that under President Trump, over "230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, 30 million people have lost hours, paychecks, or jobs and nearly one in five small businesses have closed." "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" Biden asked the voters.
If elected as president, Bien said he will rebuild the infrastructure, combat climate change and create millions of good-paying and union jobs. "It's time to build back better together," Biden said.
National polls suggest a firm lead for Biden in Tuesday's election. But his lead is narrower in the handful of states that could decide the result.
Nearly 99 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century. To be elected president, a candidate must win at least 270 votes in what is called the Electoral College. Each US state gets a certain number of votes partly based on its population and there are a total of 538 up for grabs on Tuesday.
The election comes amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide, reporting more than 81,000 new infections on Sunday alone. The US has reported over 231,500 deaths and more than 9,292,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, making the country the worst-hit nation from the deadly virus.
The US economy saw record-breaking 33 per cent growth in the third financial quarter of this year, following a record 31 per cent contraction in the second quarter due to the huge damage inflicted by the pandemic.