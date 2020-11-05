News18 Logo

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Biden Bags Wisconsin, Trump to Seek Recount as Presidential Race on Razor's Edge in Key Battleground States

News18.com | November 05, 2020, 12:51 IST
Event Highlights

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has bagged the critical battleground state of Wisconsin, and holds narrow leads in swing states of Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, while President Donald Trump leads in Georgia and North Carolina. President Trump will "immediately" seek a recount in Wisconsin, said the Republican candidate's campaign manager. "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” said campaign manager Bill Stepien in a statement.

Biden has won at least three of four of Maine's electoral votes, according to projections, to widen his slim lead over Trump in the race to reach 270 votes needed to win the presidential election. In an incredible reversal of fortunes, the former vice-president has also taken a sudden lead in Michigan. Biden’s campaign has said its legal teams are “ready to deploy” if Trump presses ahead with his “outrageous” threat to move the Supreme Court to stop election counting. In a statement, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the US Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect”.
Nov 5, 2020 12:51 (IST)

Trump Campaign Asks Court to Suspend Vote Count in Michigan | President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it had asked a court to stop the counting of votes in the pivotal state of Michigan, where rival Joe Biden holds a thin lead. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien alleged without providing evidence that his team had not been allowed legally guaranteed access to observe vote counting in "numerous" locations.

Nov 5, 2020 12:47 (IST)

US Supreme Court May Not Have Final Say In Presidential Election, Despite Trump Threat | While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation’s top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said. Election law experts said it is doubtful that courts would entertain a bid by Trump to stop the counting of ballots that were received before or on Election Day, or that any dispute a court might handle would change the trajectory of the race in closely fought states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. Read more

Nov 5, 2020 12:42 (IST)

Alert | Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt ballot count in the key state, AP reports.

Nov 5, 2020 12:41 (IST)

Joe Biden Campaign Asks for Funds as Trump Threatens With Legal Battles:

Nov 5, 2020 12:37 (IST)

CNN Projection: Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin | Joe Biden will win Wisconsin, CNN projects. There are 10 electoral votes at stake in Wisconsin. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

Nov 5, 2020 12:30 (IST)

READ | Ballots to Call Finale: Which US States are Still Counting Votes and By When Will They be Done?

Here is the state of play in the nine US states still counting votes, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.

Nov 5, 2020 12:29 (IST)

Breaking | Democrat Elissa Slotkin wins reelection to US House in Michigan's 8th Congressional District, AP reports.

Nov 5, 2020 12:26 (IST)

Maine Republican Collins Holds US Senate Seat in Blow to Democrats | Embattled Republican incumbent US Senator Susan Collins of Maine scored a come-from-behind election victory as her challenger conceded Wednesday, virtually closing Democrats' pathway to regaining control of the Senate. "I just received a very gracious call from Sara Gideon conceding the race," said Collins, 67, who had trailed for months in polling against her Democratic rival.

Nov 5, 2020 12:22 (IST)

Biden Campaign: Trump to 'Claw Back' Defeat | CNN reports that Bob Bauer, a senior advisor to the Biden campaign, said the Trump campaign 's call for a recount in Wisconsin is an effort to "claw back" a defeat and called the messaging of the Trump campaign "a little scrambled."

Nov 5, 2020 12:19 (IST)

Trump's Lead Continues to Narrow in Pennsylvania, Georgia | Donald Trump's lead has narrowed in Pennsylvania and Georgia, CNN reports.

Nov 5, 2020 12:11 (IST)

READ | Ilhan Omar, AOC among 4 Women of Colour to Win in US Elections: All You Need to Know About 'The Squad'

Despite facing frequent vilification from Republic leader Donald Trump, The Sqaud has once again made it clear that they are staying in the Capitol Hill.

Nov 5, 2020 12:07 (IST)

Breaking | President Donald Trump wins Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, picking up the district’s single Electoral College vote over Joe Biden. Biden won the statewide vote, AP reports.

Nov 5, 2020 12:05 (IST)

CNN Projection | Democrat Cori Bush, a progressive community leader and veteran Black Lives Matter activist, will become Missouri's first Black woman to serve in Congress. (Image: Reuters)

Nov 4, 2020 23:59 (IST)

Breaking | Democrat Joe Courtney wins reelection to US House in Connecticut's 2nd Congressional District, AP reports.

Nov 4, 2020 23:56 (IST)

Joe Biden Surpasses Obama's Vote Count | Joe Biden is up to 69.9 million votes as of 12:10 p.m. ET Wednesday. That means he has surpassed Obama's record for the most votes of anyone who has ever run for president, NPR reports.

Nov 4, 2020 23:52 (IST)

Kanye West Notches Some 60,000 Votes, Hints at 2024 White House Bid | The United States was on knife's edge Wednesday waiting for electoral results, but the fate of one candidate was clear: Entertainer Kanye West will not win the 2020 presidential race -- but still has future aspirations. The mercurial rapper, who decided to run for the nation's highest office late in the game as an independent candidate under the Birthday Party, received approximately 60,000 votes from the 12 states where he managed to get on the ballot.

Nov 4, 2020 23:49 (IST)

Biden Campaign to Declare Victory Once They Believe 270 is Reached | Joe Biden campaign senior advisor Anita Dunn reiterated that the campaign is optimistic they can get 270 electoral votes, stating that Joe Biden will claim victory once the campaign believes they have achieved that amount, regardless of whether certain races have been called by news outlets, CNN reports.

Nov 4, 2020 23:47 (IST)

Breaking | Democrat Jahana Hayes wins reelection to US House in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District, AP reports.

Nov 4, 2020 23:45 (IST)

CNN Projection | Democrat Sarah McBride will become the nation's first-ever transgender state senator after winning her race in Delaware.

Nov 4, 2020 23:42 (IST)

US Election Night Draws Estimated 22.8 Million TV Viewers, Below Early Figures for 2016 | An estimated 22.8 million people watched U.S. election returns on television on Tuesday night, according to preliminary ratings cited by Hollywood outlets The Wrap and the Hollywood Reporter, suggesting viewership may be down from election night in 2016. They cited early Nielsen data across six networks - Walt Disney Co's ABC, Fox, Comcast Corp's NBC, CBS and Spanish-language channels Univision and Telemundo. The Wrap said the preliminary figures showed a shortfall of several million viewers across the six networks compared to early data reported on election night in 2016.

Nov 4, 2020 23:34 (IST)

US Presidential Election, in Pics | A broken "Make America Great Again" hat model lies on the ground as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington. (Reuters)

Nov 4, 2020 23:31 (IST)

Trump Campaign to Ask for Recount in Wisconsin | President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it was demanding a recount in Wisconsin, where early returns show Democrat Joe Biden with a slender lead. "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. "The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

Nov 4, 2020 23:28 (IST)

Trump Campaign Planning Extensive Legal Battles in States Where Margins are Thinning | CNN reports that President Trump's campaign is signalling to his supporters that in states where voting margins are currently slim, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, he is planning extensive legal challenges. In a telephone call this morning, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told campaign surrogates that campaign attorneys are already in certain states in anticipation of filings, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Meanwhile, former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, has said a recount is unlikely to flip the state, even as the Trump Campaign is reported to have asked for a recount in the crucial state. 

Nov 4, 2020 23:22 (IST)

ALERT | Donald Trump campaign has said it will ask for recount in Wisconsin, AFP and CNN report.

Nov 4, 2020 23:17 (IST)

Trump's Lead in Georgia Further Thins: Reports | A new batch of votes reported this hour in Georgia has cut Trump’s lead there to just under 90,000 votes, the New York Times reports. 

Nov 4, 2020 23:14 (IST)

Alert | Georgia Secretary of State says a full answer could come by the end of the day in the US, even as 200,000 votes are yet to be counted in the key state. 

Nov 4, 2020 23:11 (IST)

US Presidential Election, in Pics |  Children watch the election results about Republican US Senator Kelly Loeffler, in Atlanta, Georgia. (REUTERS/Brandon Bell)

Nov 4, 2020 23:08 (IST)

Will the Supreme Court Intercede in the US Presidential Election? President Donald Trump promised early Wednesday morning to ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the election. “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said. “We want all voting to stop.” The first statement was premature. The second did not make sense. The Supreme Court decides actual disputes, not abstract propositions, and then only after lower courts have made their own rulings. While there have been countless election cases filed around the nation, it is not clear which of them might reach the court in the coming days. Read more

Nov 4, 2020 23:06 (IST)

Trump Campaign Official: 'We Are in a Corner' | Given the optimism projected by the Trump campaign, not everybody was confident as the path of President Trump seemed to be narrowing.  "Clearly, here we are in a corner," one senior official said, CNN reports.

Nov 4, 2020 23:00 (IST)

Trump's Lead Against Biden Narrows in Pennsylvania and Georgia | Donald Trump's lead against Joe Biden in Pennsylvania and Georgia has narrowed, CNN reports. Joe Biden's vote count has progressed against Trump's in both the key states. 

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Biden Bags Wisconsin, Trump to Seek Recount as Presidential Race on Razor’s Edge in Key Battleground States
The count from absentee ballots from a voting machine is collected in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. (AFP)

Trump and Biden are now focused on the three Northern industrial states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. Four years after Trump became the first Republican in a generation to capture that trio of states, they were again positioned to influence the outcome of the presidential election. Trump earlier won prezed-satte Florida and Biden won Arizona, another key battleground, which expanded his possible pathways to victory.

Speaking amid a nail-biter of an election, Joe Biden earlier said it was not over till every vote was counted and they believed that they were on track to win polls. Addressing a crowd in Delaware, Biden said: "We feel good about where we are. We're on track to win this election. It's not over till every vote, every ballot is counted. We are confident about Arizona, that's a turnaround, and still in the game in Georgia. We're gonna win Pennsylvania, but it will take time to count votes." His statement drew a reaction from President Donald Trump who said he would address people tonight. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!," he tweeted. However, his tweet was red-flagged and hidden by Twitter as ‘misleading’.

Joe Biden has taken the lead over his Republican counterpart with 220 votes, while Donald Trump is just 7 votes behind him at 213. Voters under 30 years old across the Midwest are swinging toward Joe Biden, according to preliminary exit polling by CNN. Biden earned support from around 6 in 10 voters under 30 years old in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump earned support from about 1 in 3 voters under 30 years old, the early exit polls show. Hillary Clinton won young voters in all three states by single digits in 2016, while Biden currently leads by significantly more than that. White voters with a college degree are also shifting slightly toward Biden, according to the early exit polls. Biden captured a double-digit lead with the group in Michigan and Pennsylvania; Clinton didn’t win this group in either state in 2016. Early returns could suggest a strong night for either President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden but this year more than most, it's important to emphasize that these returns are early.

And the mail-in votes, a larger portion of votes in this pandemic year, could prove decisive in each of these states. In Florida in 2018, mail-in votes made the governor's race tighten substantially in the days after Election Day. In Arizona, another close battleground state, the 2018 Senate race saw a decisive lead change after Election Day and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, won the race.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden today said if he was elected to power, "there will be no red states or blue states, just the United States". Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Biden on Tuesday ended their most divisive and bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them as they pledged to take the country out of the woods. The November 3 presidential election has been billed as one of the most divisive in recent American history. The election is already setting records for turnout, and perhaps no two candidates are more at odds over the future of the country and the direction they want to take it in.

Trump, 74, toured the key voting battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday while his 77-year-old rival campaigned in Pennsylvania and Ohio, urging Americans to back them in the race for the White House. "To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day!" Trump tweeted past mid-night. "A vote for Sleepy Joe Biden is a vote to give control of government over to Globalists, Communists, Socialists, and Wealthy Liberal Hypocrites who want to silence, censor, cancel, and punish you. Get out and VOTE #MAGA tomorrow!" the president wrote in another tweet, attacking Biden.

The Republican Party in a tweet said, “Let's Make America Great Again and re-elect our fantastic president! We made history together four years ago, and tomorrow we're going to make history once again,” the ruling party said. Biden, the former US vice president, said he was "running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president." "I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I'll work as hard for those who don't support me as for those who do.

"Because that's the job of a president," he wrote. He pointed out that under President Trump, over "230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, 30 million people have lost hours, paychecks, or jobs and nearly one in five small businesses have closed." "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" Biden asked the voters.

If elected as president, Bien said he will rebuild the infrastructure, combat climate change and create millions of good-paying and union jobs. "It's time to build back better together," Biden said.

National polls suggest a firm lead for Biden in Tuesday's election. But his lead is narrower in the handful of states that could decide the result.

Nearly 99 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century. To be elected president, a candidate must win at least 270 votes in what is called the Electoral College. Each US state gets a certain number of votes partly based on its population and there are a total of 538 up for grabs on Tuesday.

The election comes amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide, reporting more than 81,000 new infections on Sunday alone. The US has reported over 231,500 deaths and more than 9,292,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker, making the country the worst-hit nation from the deadly virus.

The US economy saw record-breaking 33 per cent growth in the third financial quarter of this year, following a record 31 per cent contraction in the second quarter due to the huge damage inflicted by the pandemic.

