US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Biden Bags Wisconsin, Trump to Seek Recount as Presidential Race on Razor’s Edge in Key Battleground States

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has bagged the critical battleground state of Wisconsin, and holds narrow leads in swing states of Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, while President Donald Trump leads in Georgia and North Carolina. President Trump will "immediately" seek a recount in Wisconsin, said the Republican candidate's campaign manager. "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” said campaign manager Bill Stepien in a statement.Biden has won at least three of four of Maine's electoral votes, according to projections, to widen his slim lead over Trump in the race to reach 270 votes needed to win the presidential election. In an incredible reversal of fortunes, the former vice-president has also taken a sudden lead in Michigan. Biden’s campaign has said its legal teams are “ready to deploy” if Trump presses ahead with his “outrageous” threat to move the Supreme Court to stop election counting. In a statement, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the US Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect”.