Trump Says Will Legally Challenge Results of All States Won by Biden, Alleges Voter Fraud

Republican candidate and President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will legally challenge all the states won by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, alleging voter fraud.

"All of the recent Biden claimed states will be legally challenged by us for voter fraud and state election fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the media. We will win! America First!," Trump said in a tweet.

Biden on Thursday edged toward the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, but several battleground states were still in play, as Trump cried foul over the ongoing vote count. Trump’s campaign on Thursday said it expected to launch additional legal action in Pennsylvania and Nevada and predicted that the Republican incumbent would emerge victorious in the election by as early as Friday evening.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a conference call that Trump was “alive and well” with regard to the presidential race.

Democrats have scoffed at the legal challenges the president's campaign filed on Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, and the flurry of court action did not seem obviously destined to affect the election's outcome.

The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raised absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

As it stands, there are five states still left uncalled, including major prizes such as Pennsylvania, and key small state Nevada -- meaning both Trump and Biden still have a path to victory.

US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016.

Biden has captured 22 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital.

The former vice president has flipped three states won by Trump in 2016 -- Michigan, Wisconsin and, according to two sources, Arizona.

In the case of Arizona, Fox News and the Associated Press have already called the race in Biden's favor, putting him at 264 electoral votes. Politico and The Wall Street Journal are also using this figure.

But other networks including CNN and NBC News have held back thus far from calling Arizona, giving him a total of 253.

Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two candidates -- four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but he seized only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last allocated to Trump.

So far, that gives Biden 264 electoral votes (or 253 without Arizona) and Trump 214.

If Biden holds on in Arizona, and wins Nevada, he would reach 270.

