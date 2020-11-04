US Election Exit Poll Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump Expected to Win Kentucky and Indiana, First CNN Polls Show

US Election Exit Poll Results 2020 Live Updates: Voters are divided over the top issues in their vote for president, according to the preliminary results of a nationwide CNN exit poll. About one-third called the economy their most critical issue, while roughly 1 in 5 citing racial inequality and about 1 in 6 named the coronavirus pandemic as most important to their vote. Roughly 1 in 10 each cited health care policy and crime and violence as their top issue. Even though more cited the economy than coronavirus as their most important issue in choosing a candidate, a narrow majority say that the nation's priority now should be containing the coronavirus over rebuilding the economy. That finding comes as most voters feel the nation's efforts to contain the virus are going badly. With coronavirus cases rising in many states, nearly 7 in 10 voters say they view wearing a face mask as a public health responsibility more than as a personal choice.
Views on all things coronavirus divide voters based on political leanings. President Donald Trump's supporters are far more likely to call the economy their top issue (about 6 in 10 of the President's supporters say so) than to cite coronavirus (just 5% feel that way), while among former Vice President Joe Biden's supporters, more cite coronavirus (around 3 in 10) than the economy (about 1 in 10).
Markets Nod at Biden Win as Stocks Gain, Dollar Slips | The dollar slid and global equity markets rose on bets of increased stimulus if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election against President Donald Trump, but gold prices edged higher on the potential for contested voting results. The former Democratic vice president is expected to boost stimulus spending and be less-combative on trade, which would lift other currencies at the dollar's expense. Biden has held a strong lead in national polls, but Republican Trump is close enough in swing states possibly to gain the 270 Electoral College votes needed to retain the presidency.
Nov 4, 2020 4:51 (IST)
Buiding Economy or Containing Virus? Voters Divided | Around 7 out of 10 Trump supporters say rebuilding the US economy should be the priority of the nation that containing the spread of coronavirus. Among the Biden supporters, around 8 out of 10 says that containing the coronavirus should be the bigger priority, CNN exit poll shows. About half of voters believe that the US economy is in poor shape, however, more say they are better off today than four years ago with around 4 out of 10 voters. Around 2 out of 10 believe that they are worse off today that what they were four years ago.
Nov 4, 2020 4:46 (IST)
Trump Supporters Vote on Economy, Biden Supporters on Covid-19 | President Donald Trump's supporters are more likely to call the economy as their top issue with around 6 out of 10 supporters saying so, rather than voting coronavirus. On the other hand, among former Vice President Joe Biden's supporters, more cite coronavirus with around 3 out of 10 than the economy about 1 out of 10.
Nov 4, 2020 4:42 (IST)
How to Follow US Election Results from India? | India is approximately 10 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Washington, DC. That means that when the first polls close at 6 pm Eastern time (November 3) in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, it will be around 4.30 am according to Indian Standard Time (November 4) for us, here. At 7 pm ET, which will be 5:30 am IST, an hour later, polls will close in the key state of Florida. At 8 pm ET, which will be 6:30 am here, Pennsylvania will begin counting its votes.
Nov 4, 2020 4:38 (IST)
Voters Divided over Economy | Exit poll shows that Voters split on state of the economy. Economy is positioned as the most important issue for the plurality of US Elections 2020. Voters are divided as to whether the economy is performing good or poor, according to CNN's exit polls for US presidential elections.
Nov 4, 2020 4:28 (IST)
Covid-19, Racial Inequality and Health Policy Among Key Issues | According to exit poll, 1 out of 5 says that racial inequality and about 1 in 6 named the coronavirus pandemic as the most important issue for to decide their vote. Around 1 in 10 each cited health care policy and crime and violence as their top issue, a prelimiary results of the CNN exit polls show.
Nov 4, 2020 4:23 (IST)
UPDATE |According to initial exit polls for US Presidential elections, voters are divided over the top issues in their vote for the presidential election. About one-third of the voters called the economy their most crucial issue, a report on the preliminary results of a nationwide CNN exit poll shows.
Nov 4, 2020 4:17 (IST)
One-Third Voters Want a Strong Leader to be President | According to the exit poll, One-third of voters want a US president who is a strong leader, while around one-quarter say they want someone with good judgment. Around 1 in 5 want someone who “cares about people like me,” while another 1 in 5 want someone who can unite the country.
Nov 4, 2020 4:14 (IST)
Trump Supporters Voting for President Rather Voting Against Biden: Exit Polls | Voters backing President Donald Trump are strongly voting for their candidate rather than against his opponent, with around 4 in 5 saying so, early exit polls show, according to CNN. Some Joe Biden voters are doing the same, but to a lesser extent. Around two-thirds of Biden voters say they’re voting for their candidate, while around one-third say they are voting against Trump.
Nov 4, 2020 4:07 (IST)
In total, 12 Republican-held seats and two Democratic-held seats are in play, based on a Reuters analysis of three nonpartisan US elections forecasters - the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections. "There are dogfights all over the country," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, said at a campaign stop. He described the possibility of Republicans holding onto the Senate majority as a "50-50 proposition."
Nov 4, 2020 4:05 (IST)
Democrats Favored to Win Control of US Senate | Democrats are favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested US Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesday's election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months. With public disapproval of President Donald Trump weighing on Republicans across the country, voters will decide whether to end the political careers of embattled Republican senators, including Trump ally Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and moderate Susan Collins of Maine, among others.
Americans were voting on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to re-elect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. A record-breaking number of early votes -- some 100 million -- have already been cast in an election that has the country on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world.
The 77-year-old Biden, who served for eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, leads Trump in national polls and in many of the battleground states that will decide the White House. The former senator from Delaware, who is making his third bid for the presidency, began his day with a visit to the church in Wilmington, Delaware, where his son, Beau Biden, and first wife and daughter are buried. Trump, 74, who is seeking to become the first US president to win reelection after being impeached, dismissed the polls showing him trailing Biden. "I think we have a very solid chance of winning," he said Tuesday morning on "Fox and Friends." "We think we're doing very well everywhere. The crowds have been incredible." "Our country can never be the same country if they win," Trump said, adding that America would become a "socialist" nation.
At the same time, Trump has cast doubt on the integrity of the election and threatened legal challenges, claiming the only way he can lose is if the results are "rigged."
Casting her vote in New York, Megan Byrnes-Borderan, 35, said Trump's threats were "part of why it is so scary." "I believe that Trump will go through all odds to try to win the election," she said.
Trump has waged a campaign against mail-in voting for months, claiming it could lead to fraud and all ballots should be tabulated on Election Day.
Several states, including battlegrounds Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, do not begin counting mail-in ballots until Election Day itself.
'Done with the chaos!'
Besides the White House, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are at stake, and Democrats are expected to hold and possibly expand their majority in the chamber.
Roughly one-third of the Senate is up for grabs and Republicans risk losing their 53-47 majority. The bitter divisions and passions sparked by the bruising election campaign are sure to leave one side disappointed and have sparked fears of unrest.
In Washington and many other cities, stores have been boarding up and law enforcement is on high alert. In a tweet flagged with a warning label by Twitter, Trump said a slow vote count in crucial Pennsylvania could lead to "rampant and unchecked cheating." "It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!" he tweeted.
Biden has focused his attacks on Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic which has left more than 231,000 people dead in the United States, and the divisive nature of his presidency. "We're done with the chaos! We're done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility," Biden said at an election eve rally in Cleveland, Ohio. "We're coming together for a big win tomorrow," Biden said in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he was joined by pop superstar Lady Gaga. "It's time to stand up and take back our democracy."
Biden, like Hillary Clinton in 2016, is expected to win the popular vote but all eyes are on the 538-member Electoral College that ultimately determines the winner of the race.
A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win and it may come down to voters in the tossup states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Trump won 306 electoral votes in 2016 and he predicted on Tuesday he would do even better this time. "I think we'll top it," he said.
Trump, who was briefly knocked off the campaign trail in early October by a bout with Covid-19, wrapped up his campaign with a whirlwind day of rallies, addressing supporters twice in Michigan and making stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
He ended up in the early hours of Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan -- the same place where he concluded his against-the-odds campaign in 2016.
'How could he not win?'
While Tuesday was formally Election Day, in reality Americans have been voting for weeks. With a huge expansion in mail-in voting to safeguard against the Covid-19 pandemic, some 100 million people have already made their choice.
Trump has lost ground among suburban women, who favor Biden by a double-digit margin, and his "law and order" response to protests for racial justice may have turned off many Black voters. Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has also led to a potential loss of support among seniors.
In one of US history's great political gambles, Biden stuck to socially distanced gatherings with small crowds while Trump held large rallies where few supporters wore masks. Many early votes are believed to have been cast by Democrats, and Trump's side is hoping for a massive wave of Republican supporters voting in person on Tuesday.
"When you come to one of these rallies, all you think is, how could he not win?" said Kolleen Wall, who turned out to cheer Trump in Grand Rapids. As voters went to the polls in the US, the eyes of the world were on the fate of a norm-breaking president with the campaign slogan "America First."
Trump's first term featured strained relations with NATO allies, withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and World Health Organization and renunciation of the Iran nuclear deal. Relations with China have also become increasingly strained with Trump blaming Beijing for the Covid-19 pandemic.