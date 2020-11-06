As Counting Continues on Day 4, Here's When You Can Expect Final Results of US Elections

Joseph R Biden Jr has pulled ahead of President Trump in Georgia, a state with 16 electoral votes where a win would bring him to 269, or within one electoral vote of the presidency. If Biden were to win Georgia and then win Nevada or Arizona — both states in which he is leading — or Pennsylvania, where the continued counting of ballots is methodically erasing Trump’s advantage, he would become the president-elect.

Flipping Georgia, a state last won by a Democrat in 1992, and where Trump won by more than 200,000 votes four years ago, would represent a significant political shift this year, but the state has shown signs of trending blue: When Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 he did so by only five percentage points, a far slimmer margin than Republicans had enjoyed in previous presidential elections.

Here’s where things stand on Day Four, when you can expect final results and how to follow along as this extraordinary election unfolds.

With votes in a handful of states still being tallied early on Friday, Biden was 17 electoral votes shy of reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the election, while President Trump was 56 electoral votes short.

Biden had more paths to victory open to him: Twenty-seven combinations of the remaining states would give the presidency, while only four different combinations would re-elect Trump and one path would result in a tie.

Here is the state of play in the race in the remaining battleground states:

GEORGIA

Electoral votes: 16

Biden narrowly leads Trump, 49.4 percent to 49.4 percent, with more than 98 percent of the estimated vote in.

Gap: 917 votes.

PENNSYLVANIA

Electoral votes: 20

Trump leads Biden, 49.5 percent to 49.2 percent, with about 95 percent of the estimated vote in.

Gap: 18,229 votes.

NEVADA

Electoral votes: 6

Biden leads Trump, 49.4 percent to 48.5 percent, with 89 percent of the estimated vote in.

Gap: About 11,000 votes.

Keep in mind: Nevada has about 190,000 ballots still to be counted, the secretary of state said on Thursday afternoon. And 90 percent of them are from Clark County, where Biden currently leads by eight percentage points. All of the Election Day vote has been counted, leaving only Democratic-leaning late mail and provisional ballots to be tabulated.

ARIZONA

Electoral votes: 11

Biden leads Trump, 50.1 percent to 48.5 percent, with 88 percent of the estimated vote in.

Gap: About 47,000 votes.

NORTH CAROLINA

Electoral votes: 15

Trump leads Biden, 50 percent to 48.6 percent, with 95 percent of the estimated vote in.

Gap: About 77,000 votes.

Keep in mind: With most votes now tabulated, Biden would need to win about two-thirds of the remainder to pull ahead. Mail ballots postmarked by Election Day will be accepted until Nov. 12.