US Election Result 2020: Georgia Says Will Recount Razor-thin Vote as Biden Narrowly Leads Trump

The state of Georgia on Friday said it will recount the razor-thin vote. Earlier in the day, Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead in the crucial battleground state, said US media, with votes still left to count.

The state’s secretary announced the decision at a news conference.

"With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters in Atlanta.

Biden, the former vice president, ate away at President Donald Trump's initial lead in the southern state and is now ahead by 917 votes, CNN and Fox News reported. Trump won Georgia by five percentage points in 2016.

Georgia has long been a Republican stronghold. Voters there haven’t swung for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992. Trump beat Hillary Clinton there by 5 percentage points in 2016. And the state’s government is dominated by the GOP.