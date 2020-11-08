US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: You Chose Hope, Unity and Truth, Says Kamala Harris in First Speech as Vice-president Elect

Event Highlights Kamala Harris Begins Her Speech

With his triumph, Biden, who turns 78 later this month, fulfilled his decadeslong ambition in his third bid for the White House, becoming the oldest person elected president. A pillar of Washington who was first elected amid the Watergate scandal, and who prefers political consensus over combat, Biden will lead a nation and a Democratic Party that have become far more ideological since his arrival in the capital in 1973. He offered a mainstream Democratic agenda, yet it was less his policy platform than his biography to which many voters gravitated. Seeking the nation’s highest office a half-century after his first campaign, Biden — a candidate in the late autumn of his career — presented his life of setback and recovery to voters as a parable for a wounded country. In a brief statement, Biden called for healing and unity. “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” he said. “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Nov 8, 2020 7:04 (IST) 'Ushered in a New Day', Says Kamala Harris Speaks After Historic Win | Vice President-elect Kamala Harris takes the stage in Delaware as she begins her address after her historic win. Harris says "with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you (voters) ushered in a new day for America." Nov 8, 2020 6:44 (IST) Biden Won His First Senate 48 Years Ago on This Day | It was 48 years ago today that Joe Biden first won his Senate seat here in Delaware and now 48 years later he's heading to the White House. Biden, who was Delaware's longest-serving senator, was elected to office in 1972. He was first elected to the Senate at age 29, defeating Republican Sen. J. Caleb Boggs and would win reelection in 1978, 1984, 1990, 1996 and 2002. Nov 8, 2020 6:41 (IST) Kamala Harris, a senator from California, will make history as the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of Indian descent to become vice president. Nov 8, 2020 6:37 (IST) Biden-Harris to Speak Shortly | President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will shortly address the United States of America at the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. His speech has been written for some time, but adjustments have been made as the week has progressed. Nov 8, 2020 6:33 (IST) Former US President Barack Obama's congratulatory comments on fellow democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' historic win in the presidential elections. President-elect Biden served as the Vice-President during Obama's tenure. Nov 8, 2020 6:29 (IST) Major media outlets started calling Biden the winner after it became clear that he has taken a major lead against Republican incumbent Trump in the battleground State of Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes, making him cross the benchmark of the 270 electoral college votes. With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes. Nov 8, 2020 6:28 (IST) Joe Biden's Swearing-in Ceremony on Jan 20 | Joe Biden would be sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20. "America, I'm honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me, Biden said in a tweet soon thereafter. Nov 8, 2020 6:26 (IST) Joe Biden Changes His Twitter Profile from Senator to 'President-Elect' | Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to "President-elect on Saturday, minutes after America's major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. "President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans," reads 77-year-old Biden's new Twitter profile. Earlier, his profile described him as Senator and former vice president. Immediately, his website declared A presidency for all Americans.

In his own statement, Trump insisted “this election is far from over” and vowed that his campaign would “start prosecuting our case in court” but offered no details.



The race, which concluded after four tense days of vote-counting in a handful of battlegrounds, was a singular referendum on Trump in a way no president’s reelection has been in modern times. He coveted the attention, and voters who either adored him or loathed him were eager to render judgment on his tenure. From the beginning to the end of the race, Biden made the president’s character central to his campaign.



This unrelenting focus propelled Biden to victory in historically Democratic strongholds in the industrial Midwest, with Biden forging a coalition of suburbanites and big-city residents to claim at least three states his party lost in 2016.



Yet even as they turned Trump out of office, voters sent a more uncertain message about the left-of-center platform Biden ran on as Democrats lost seats in the House and made only modest gains in the Senate. The divided judgment — a rare example of ticket splitting in partisan times — demonstrated that, for many voters, their disdain for the president was as personal as it was political.



Even in defeat, though, Trump demonstrated his enduring appeal to many white voters and his intense popularity in rural areas, underscoring the deep national divisions that Biden has vowed to heal.



The outcome of the race came into focus slowly as states and municipalities grappled with the legal and logistical challenges of voting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. With an enormous backlog of early and mail-in votes, some states reported their totals in a halting fashion that in the early hours of Wednesday painted a misleadingly rosy picture for Trump.



But as the big cities of the Midwest and West began to report their totals, the advantage in the race shifted the electoral map in Biden’s favor. By Wednesday afternoon, the former vice president had rebuilt much of the so-called blue wall in the Midwest, reclaiming the historically Democratic battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan that Trump carried four years ago. And on Saturday, with troves of ballots coming in from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, he took back Pennsylvania as well.



While Biden stopped short of claiming victory as the week unfolded, he appeared several times in his home state, Delaware, to express confidence that he could win, while urging patience as the nation awaited the results. Even as he sought to claim something of an electoral mandate, noting that he had earned more in the popular vote than any other candidate in history, Biden struck a tone of reconciliation.



It would soon be time, he said, “to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation.”