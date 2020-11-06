Democrat Joe Biden said Thursday he has "no doubt" he will defeat President Donald Trump and be declared winner of the US election, insisting that voters remain patient and that the result will be known "very soon".

"We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners," Biden told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden, 77, is leading Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them over the top, with the Democrat's campaign asserting they believe he has enough votes to win in key battleground states that remain undecided, like Pennsylvania.

The US presidential election could be settled Thursday as a handful of battleground states complete their vote counts.

Biden has solidified his lead over President Donald Trump and the decisive state of Pennsylvania is also set to release results. Biden was just one or at most two battleground states away from securing the majority to take the White House. Trump, 74, needed an increasingly unlikely combination of wins in multiple states to stay in power.

Democrat Joe Biden has racked up at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes that he needs, according to US network projections -- and 264 if Arizona is included, which Fox News and the Associated Press have called in his favor.

Donald Trump has amassed 214 electoral votes so far, and is still in contention in several states that would afford the Republican incumbent a path to reelection.

Expected to report final vote counts on Thursday are Georgia (16 electoral votes), North Carolina (15), and Nevada (6).

Biden could reach the magic number to gain the White House with a win in any of the three, if he keeps Arizona. Trump needs to capture all three to stay competitive.

The Republican, who shocked the world when he won the presidency in 2016 in his first ever run for public office, spent another day lashing out at the election, claiming fraud and demanding a halt to vote counting.

"IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION!" he claimed in a statement sent out by his campaign, accompanied by no evidence. "IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!"

Biden, who has promised to heal a country bruised by Trump's extraordinarily polarizing four years in power, maintained his characteristic message of calm.

"Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are," he said.

With inputs from AFP