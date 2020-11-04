Biden Camp 'Ready to Deploy' Legal Teams as Trump Threatens to Move Supreme Court to Stop Vote Counting

Democrat Joe Biden's campaign has said it will fight any efforts by President Donald Trump's campaign to go to the US Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated.

In a statement sent before 4 am on Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the US Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect”.

O'Malley Dillon says the Biden campaign has “legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort” and that “they will prevail”.

“The president’s statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect. It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens," she said in the statement.

Trump earlier said he will go to the Supreme Court to dispute the election count and proclaimed victory over Biden despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the White House race. "Frankly, we did win," Trump told supporters at the White House.

But election results from some battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia, were still not clear and projections from major networks showed Trump is still short of the 270 electoral votes need to win re-election.

The Republican, who according to initial results, is in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Joe Biden, said he would go to court and "we want all voting to stop." He appeared to mean stopping the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday's election, provided they were sent in time.