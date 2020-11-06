President Donald Trump claimed without evidence Thursday (Friday IST) that Democrats were trying to "steal" the US election with illegal votes, saying he would "easily win" the race against Joe Biden without the alleged interference.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," said the president as his reelection hopes hung by a thread.

Trump said his team had launched a "tremendous amount of litigation" to counter what he called the "corruption" of Democrats, even as several officials in battleground states where the vote remains undecided have defended the integrity of the vote.

Ending his conspicuous silence, Trump's running mate and vice-president Mike Pence said he backed Trump on counting "every legal vote". "I Stand With President @realDonaldTrump. We must count every LEGAL vote," Pence said.

I Stand With President @realDonaldTrump. We must count every LEGAL vote. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 6, 2020

Moments before Trump’s statement, Biden tweeted his previous appeal to count every last vote. “The people will not be silenced, be bullied, or surrender. Every vote must be counted,” the former vice president tweeted.