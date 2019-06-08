US Embassies Denied Permission to Fly Rainbow Pride Flags from Flagpoles
Embassies are required to get permission from the State Department when flying anything besides the American flag on their main flagpoles.
A man waves a rainbow flag in support of gay marriage outside of the Supreme Court in Washington (AP)
Washington: Multiple US embassies were denied permission by the Trump administration to fly the rainbow pride flag from their flagpoles to commemorate LBGTQ Pride Month, two senior State Department officials told CNN Friday.
Embassies are required to get permission from the State Department when flying anything besides the American flag on their main flagpoles.
At the US Embassy in Berlin, which was one of the locations denied permission this year, flying the rainbow flag in the month of June had previously been simply "a routine thing that happens every year," one source said.
"It's always accepted," the source said, adding that the embassy had asked to fly the flag just during the city's Pride Week, at the end of June.
But this year, "an email was sent back from State's Management office, saying no. Denied," the source told CNN.
The ambassador at that embassy, Richard Grenell, is gay and an advocate for LBGTQ rights around world. He said they will "hang a huge banner on the side of the Embassy" and host multiple events during Pride Month. NBC News was first to report the story.
In a statement that reads like a most diplomatic rebuke of what seems to be a new policy, Grenell said, "The President's recognition of Pride Month and his tweet encouraging our decriminalization campaign gives me even more pride to once again march in the Berlin Pride parade, hang a huge banner on the side of the Embassy recognizing our pride, host multiple events at the Embassy and the residence, and fly the gay pride flag."
When asked if Grenell was annoyed that they had been denied permission to fly the flag from the flagpole, the State Department source replied with an emphatic "yes."
"His take now is basically, OK, then we'll fly it inside the embassy, we'll fly it from the window, we'll fly it from the balcony, and everywhere else," the person said. The State Department has not responded to a request for comment.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Pens Heartfelt Post for 'Rockstar' Friend Ekta Kapoor on 44th Birthday, See Here
- Avengers Endgame Needs Just Rs 485 Crore to Surpass Avatar as Highest Grossing Movie of All Time
- India vs Australia: 'No Chance' I'll Share Dhoni's Secrets With Australian Camp, Says Hussey
- Manish Naggdev Breaks Silence on Breakup with Srishty Rode, Says She Dumped Him Over Phone Call
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s