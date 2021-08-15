US Embassy in Kabul Advises 'Shelter in Place' Stating Firing At Airport

The US Embassy in Kabul has suspended all operations and told Americans to shelter in place, saying it has received reports of gunfire at the international airport. The US is racing to airlift diplomats and citizens out of Afghanistan after the Taliban overran most of the country and entered the capital early Sunday.

The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly and the situation at the airport is deteriorating rapidly," the embassy said in a statement. “There are reports of the airport taking fire and we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place.

The US Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended consular operations effective immediately.

