Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

US Embassy Reports Gunfire Near Haiti Mission, Asks Staff to Take Shelter Inside

Haiti, one of the world's poorest countries, witnessed widespread riots in February when thousands of people took to the streets demanding better living conditions.

AFP

Updated:April 30, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US Embassy Reports Gunfire Near Haiti Mission, Asks Staff to Take Shelter Inside
A guard stands outside a US Embassy Office (Representative Image)
Loading...
Port-Au-Prince: The US embassy in Haiti reported gunfire on Monday near its diplomatic compound as it urged bystanders to take cover.

In a travel alert, the US State Department said that gunfire had come from the "rear entrance to the embassy" in Port-au-Prince. It said the staff had taken shelter inside the embassy.

"If you are traveling to the embassy, find a safe area to shelter," it wrote on Twitter.

State Department officials did not immediately have further details on the incident, including whether it was ongoing.

Haiti, one of the world's poorest countries, witnessed widespread riots in February when thousands of people took to the streets demanding better living conditions.

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise earlier this month appointed a new prime minister to tackle mounting problems, including insecurity in the capital.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram