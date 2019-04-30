English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Embassy Reports Gunfire Near Haiti Mission, Asks Staff to Take Shelter Inside
Haiti, one of the world's poorest countries, witnessed widespread riots in February when thousands of people took to the streets demanding better living conditions.
A guard stands outside a US Embassy Office (Representative Image)
Loading...
Port-Au-Prince: The US embassy in Haiti reported gunfire on Monday near its diplomatic compound as it urged bystanders to take cover.
In a travel alert, the US State Department said that gunfire had come from the "rear entrance to the embassy" in Port-au-Prince. It said the staff had taken shelter inside the embassy.
"If you are traveling to the embassy, find a safe area to shelter," it wrote on Twitter.
State Department officials did not immediately have further details on the incident, including whether it was ongoing.
Haiti, one of the world's poorest countries, witnessed widespread riots in February when thousands of people took to the streets demanding better living conditions.
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise earlier this month appointed a new prime minister to tackle mounting problems, including insecurity in the capital.
In a travel alert, the US State Department said that gunfire had come from the "rear entrance to the embassy" in Port-au-Prince. It said the staff had taken shelter inside the embassy.
"If you are traveling to the embassy, find a safe area to shelter," it wrote on Twitter.
State Department officials did not immediately have further details on the incident, including whether it was ongoing.
Haiti, one of the world's poorest countries, witnessed widespread riots in February when thousands of people took to the streets demanding better living conditions.
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise earlier this month appointed a new prime minister to tackle mounting problems, including insecurity in the capital.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Hilarious Reason Why He Took 5-year-old Son AbRam To Polling Booth
- Realme Aims to Sell 15 Million Phones in India This Year; Locks in on a Tough Battle With Xiaomi
- Faulkner Says He is Not Gay After ‘Misunderstanding’ on Social Media
- PewDiePie Wants 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' Meme to End After New Zealand Shooting
- Deepika Padukone Debunks Rumours Around Her Citizenship, Says 'Proud to be an Indian'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results