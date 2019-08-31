US Engages in Threats to Stop Iran Oil Sales to Traditional Clients, Says Foreign Minister

Dubai: Iran's foreign minister accused the United States on Twitter on Saturday of engaging in "piracy and threats" to stop Tehran from selling oil to traditional clients, after Washington blacklisted an Iranian oil tanker that it said was headed to Syria.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States had reliable information the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, which the US Treasury Department has blacklisted, was headed to Syria.

"US engages in piracy & threats to prevent Iran from selling oil to traditional customers," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. "Stop nagging @SecPompeo: We will sell oil to any & all buyers."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.