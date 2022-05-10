US, EU And UK Express Concern Over Situation In Sri Lanka

The United States, European Union and the UK have expressed concern over the situation in Sri Lanka as Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the post of the prime minister and anti-government protestors set residences and offices of the ruling regime ablaze.

The US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in a tweet said that it is closely monitoring the situation in the island nation. “Closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. We are deeply concerned by the violence against peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders, and are urging all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country’s economic and political challenges,’ the department tweeted.

From the UK, high commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton and Lord (Tariq)Ahmad of Wimbledon, state minister foreign commonwealth and development affairs, also urged the Sri Lankan government to not attack peaceful protesters and condemned the violence against them.

The European Union also urged all parties to exercise restraint. “The EU condemns this morning’s vicious attack against peaceful protesters. We call on the government to protect people and to hold accountable those having instigated violence. We encourage all parties to act with restraint and refrain from violence for the country’s interest,” EU office in Sri Lanka tweeted.

Violent clashes were reported from all over the island nation as the nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting every citizen who have taken to the streets to protest the government’s handling of the situation.

Following Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation, protesters set ablaze the houses of several lawmakers. The homes of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs Bandula Gunawardena, Prasanna Ranatunga, Channa Jayasumana, Kokila Gunawardena, Arundika Fernando, Thissa Kuttiyarachchi, Kanaka Herath and Pavithra Wanniarachchi were set on fire.

The homes of Moratuwa mayor Saman Lal Fernando and MPs Sanath Nishantha, Ramesh Pathirana, Mahipala Herath, Thissa Kuttiarachchi and Nimal Lanza were also set ablaze.

Ruling party lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire on demonstrators and killed one protester and injured two. Later, Athukorala died by suicide as he shot himself. Offices of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) were also set ablaze by demonstrators.

