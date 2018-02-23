US Expected to Open Embassy in Jerusalem in May: Official

: The United States is expected to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem in May, a US official told Reuters on Friday, a move from Tel Aviv that reverses decades of U.S. policy.U.S. President Donald Trump announced last year that the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, infuriating even Washington's Arab allies and dismaying Palestinians who want the eastern part of the city as their capital.A May opening appears to represent an earlier time frame than what had been expected. While speaking in the Israeli parliament last month, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the move would take place by the end of 2019.The opening will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding, said the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.