US Extends License for Businesses to Work with Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei by 90 Days
The US government said this extension to Huawei would allow service providers to continue to serve rural areas.
Washington: The United States on Monday granted another 90 days for companies to cease doing business with China's telecoms giant Huawei, saying this would allow service providers to continue to serve rural areas.
The extension, renewing one issued in August, "will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.
