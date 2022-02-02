US Extends Support To UAE In Fight Against Houthis, To Send Fighter Jets

The United States on Wednesday confirmed that it will send fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates to help it counter a surge in Houthi attacks on its soil. Earlier in January, the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi militias launched three attacks using drones and missiles on the UAE, killing three on January 17 while also causing severe injuries to others. The rest of the attacks were intercepted by the UAE.

There was also an attempted attack at a base where US forces were stationed.

The US defence secretary held a telephonic conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where he said that Washington will send the guided missile destroyer USS Cole to collaborate with the UAE navy in order to prevent further attacks, according to news agency Reuters.

“The Secretary also informed the Crown Prince of his decision to deploy 5th Generation Fighter aircraft to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the United States stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner,” the department of defence of the US said in release.

The latest Houthi attack came when the UAE was hosting Israel president Isaac Herzog. The UAE claims that it destroyed a Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Al Jawf on the same day, hours after intercepting the missile which did not claim any casualties.

The US, the UK and France are among the indirect participants in the Yemen civil war, which has become a proxy war between nine Gulf states and Iran. It is also reflective of the Shia-Sunni divide which has led to several disputes and battles in the region.

Houthis, who are mostly Shia Muslims who follow Zaidism, fight against the Yemen government receiving backing from Iran while a coalition of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Sudan, Egypt help Saudi Arabia fight the Houthis. The civil war inside Yemen and the proxy war has been ongoing since 2015. The recent surge in attacks on the UAE indicates an escalation in the conflict. The UAE decreased its involvement in Yemen in 2019 but Houthis allege that the UAE like its neighbour Saudi Arabia continues to attack Houthis.

