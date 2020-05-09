WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorisation to Quidel for First Covid-19 Antigen Test

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

The FDA said the authorisation is for an antigen test, which is a new type of diagnostic test designed for rapid detection of the virus that causes COVID-19.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
Share this:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday approved emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Quidel Corp for the first COVID-19 antigen test.

The emergency use authorisation was issued late Friday to Quidel for the Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA, the agency said.

The FDA said the authorisation is for an antigen test, which is a new type of diagnostic test designed for rapid detection of the virus that causes COVID-19.

An antigen test can provide results in minutes but it may not detect all active infections, as they do not work the same way as a PCR test, the agency said.

Antigen tests are very specific for the virus, but are not as sensitive as molecular PCR tests which means that positive results from antigen tests are highly accurate, but there is a higher chance of false negatives, so negative results do not rule out infection, it added.

The FDA on Friday also authorized the first diagnostic test for the new coronavirus that allows patients to collect saliva samples at home.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading