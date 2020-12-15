News18» News»World»US FDA Says Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Shows No Specific Safety Concerns, Confirms 94.1% Efficacy
File image of the Moderna, Inc., building, in Cambridge, Mass
The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine, saying there were no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an emergency use authorization and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 per cent.
- AFP Washington
- Last Updated: December 15, 2020, 19:19 IST
The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a positively-worded briefing document about the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.
The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine, saying there were "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization" and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 per cent.