WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US FDA to Release Guidance on Coronavirus Vaccine Approval: Report

Representative image.

Representative image.

The agency would require drugmakers to show "clearly demonstrated" proof of a vaccine's safety and effectiveness through a clinical study, and at least 50% more effectiveness than a placebo, the report said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
Share this:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to release guidance on Tuesday outlining its conditions for approving a vaccine for the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a summary of the guidance.

The agency would require drugmakers to show "clearly demonstrated" proof of a vaccine's safety and effectiveness through a clinical study, and at least 50% more effectiveness than a placebo, the report said.

There is currently no U.S.-approved treatment or vaccine for the respiratory illness that has claimed over 126,100 lives in the country, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 100 vaccines are being tested worldwide against the virus, with only a handful in the human testing phase, including candidates from AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.

Experts have suggested that it could take a minimum of 12 to 18 months to guarantee a safe and effective vaccine through clinical trials.

The guidance is expected to be discussed by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in an appearance before a Senate committee on Tuesday, the report said.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading