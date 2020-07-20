WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Federal Judge's Son Shot And Killed, Husband Wounded in New Jersey: Report

A man walks outside the home of federal judge Esther Salas, where her son was shot and killed and her defense attorney husband was critically injured, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man walks outside the home of federal judge Esther Salas, where her son was shot and killed and her defense attorney husband was critically injured, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Investigators have preliminary information that someone dressed as a FedEx driver arrived at the family home in North Brunswick at about 5 p.m, media reports said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
Share this:

The husband and son of federal judge Esther Salas were shot at their home in New Jersey on Sunday, media reported.

The judge's son was killed, while the husband is in critical condition, the reports said.

Investigators have preliminary information that someone dressed as a FedEx driver arrived at the family home in North Brunswick at about 5 p.m., ABC News said, citing multiple law enforcement sources, adding that a suspect "remains at-large".

The FBI said on Twitter it was investigating the shooting.

Next Story
Loading