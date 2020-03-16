English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
US Federal Reserve Slashes Key Interest Rate to Near Zero Amid Economic Shutdown Over Coronavirus

US Federal Reserve Building. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 8:00 AM IST
Washington Faced with a growing economic shutdown amid the global new coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve has announced drastic emergency measures to shore up confidence and keep the financial sector running, including slashing the key interest rate to virtually zero.


The Fed on Sunday made its second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks, cutting the benchmark borrowing rate to a range of 0-0.25 percent, where it was during the 2008 global financial crisis, and pledged to keep it there "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events."

The central bank also announced massive asset purchases, opened its discount lending windows to banks and urged them to use it to help businesses and households.

In another move, it removed bank reserve requirements to allow them to use cash backstops.

