US Fighter Jet Shoots Down Another High-Altitude Object that Entered Airspace over Alaska
1-MIN READ

US Fighter Jet Shoots Down Another High-Altitude Object that Entered Airspace over Alaska

By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 07:08 IST

New Delhi

The object was spotted over Alaska six days after the Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over the town of Billings in the US state of Montana (Image: AP)

The object was spotted over Alaska six days after the Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over the town of Billings in the US state of Montana (Image: AP)

The object appears six days after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. The White House said that it remains unclear what was the target of the new object

An US air force fighter jet shot down an unidentified object which was discovered flying over the US state of Alaska, the White House said Friday (local time). The White House said that the US President Joe Biden wanted the object downed.

The White House said that the purpose or the origin of the new object was unclear but it was taken down because it was flying at 40,000 feet because of which it posed a threat to civil aviation.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the debris of the object fell into the frozen waters of the Beaufort Sea, according to a report by BBC.

“We do not know who owns it, whether state owned or corporate owned. The president ordered the military to down the object. We don’t understand the full purpose. It was roughly the size of a small car,” Kirby told reporters, according to agencies.

US President Joe Biden was also asked about the object but the President shrugged all questions and laughed when questioned regarding the decision to shoot it down over Alaska.

(with inputs from AFP, BBC)

February 11, 2023
February 11, 2023, 07:08 IST
